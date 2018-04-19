Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 1:24 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 65º

 
 
 
 

County Schedules Tryouts for Hendry’s Junior Lifeguard Program

By Santa Barbara County Community Services Department | April 1, 2014 | 3:02 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department is excited to be hosting the Hendry’s Junior Lifeguard Program for another summer for children and teens ages 8 to 17.

The program is designed to improve a child's physical conditioning, while emphasizing the importance of safety, respect and camaraderie.

A Junior Lifeguard will learn the skills required to be a Santa Barbara County Beach Lifeguard in a fun and safe environment, including ocean rescue recognition and rescue techniques, use of a paddleboard, first aid and CPR. Activities include running, swimming, paddling, surfing, water sports, beach games and training drills. In addition, Junior Lifeguards will learn about marine ecology and the ocean environment.

“This program will offer our young people a comprehensive experience in emergency and rescue procedures, understanding and appreciating our marine environment, while also developing long term friendships in a fun and beautiful setting at one of the premiere parks in the county’s Second District,” Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf said.

All instructors are Santa Barbara County certified lifeguards. The Hendry’s program was developed by Al Fimlaid, a 36-year lifeguard who has supervised several junior lifeguard programs and mentored many Santa Barbara youth.

In order to participate in this exciting program, all new students must attend one tryout on May 5, May 19 or June 2 from 6:15 to 7:30 p.m. at the UCSB Campus Pool at 552 University Road in Santa Barbara. Parking Lot 27 off El Colegio and Ocean Road is the recommended parking lot. Hope to see you there!

The program runs from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday for two sessions: June 23 through July 11 and July 21 through Aug. 8. Both sessions are three weeks long. Each single three week session is $285 ($245 each additional sibling). Enrollment will be limited, so sign up today!

For more information and to download an application, click here or contact Al Fimlaid at 805.729.5028 or [email protected].

 
