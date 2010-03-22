County Schedules Two H1N1 Flu-Shot Clinics
Free vaccinations will be available at La Cumbre Junior High and Harding Elementary schools
By Barbara Keyani | March 22, 2010 | 2:56 p.m.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will offer free H1N1 flu shots to the community at the following times and locations:
» 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at La Cumbre Junior High, main office
» 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday at Harding Elementary School, Room 1
The free H1N1 flu vaccinations will be available to all community members older than age 6 months.
For more information, click here or call 888.722-6358.
— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.