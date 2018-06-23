Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:32 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
Your Health
County Schools Board Honors Donors to Parenting Program

By David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | January 10, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
A WEB nurse pays a home visit to a new mother and her baby. Click to view larger
A WEB nurse pays a home visit to a new mother and her baby. (Courtesy photo)

The Board of the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) has recognized Sandra Schoolfield and Jon Kechejian, who presented a check for $18,000 in September to the Welcome Every Baby (WEB) program of the County Education Office.

Schoolfield and Kechejian were honored by the board at its regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The gift enabled four nurses to undergo training and certification in the Family Connects model at the Duke University Center for Child and Family Policy in North Carolina.

“Research shows that the single best predictor of positive outcomes for children is the coping ability of significant adults,” Schoolfield and Kechejian said.

“We’ve followed WEB over the past four years and have been particularly inspired by the dedication of their small staff to this personalized, post-partum home visitation program and their tireless perseverance to keep this important program funded,” they said.

The WEB program nurses serve some 1,000 newborns and their families annually. The program began in 2001, and has been operated under the county Education Office since January 2008.

In partnership with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and Dignity Health Home Health, all families are offered a free, individualized home visit. Cottage Health System also began helping fund WEB in January 2012.

WEB nurses visit families in Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, the Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc.

A WEB nurse visits the family in their home as early as three days after the baby is born. Each visit also offers support for lactation by an internationally board certified lactation consultant.

The program is designed to help all newborns get off to the best possible start in life and aims to support families’ efforts to enhance maternal and child health and wellbeing.

“I'm glad I signed up for WEB,” said one mother who recently received a home visit. “I'm a first-time mom and really inexperienced. The WEB nurse gave me lots of tips and information. She also provided me with a lot of local resources.”

Another mom said, “Despite having one older child, the WEB nurse told us many new pieces of information about baby care, juggling siblings, and local resources.”

“The WEB staff does an incredible job with this program implementation,” said Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido.

“However, it’s through partnerships and contributions like Sandy and Jon’s that help make the impact it has for so many families,” Salcido said.

The new training and certification made possible by the donation enables a second nurse visit at about one month post-delivery, where parents will be offered information and support on health care for the mother and infant, caring for the infant, home safety, and parental well-being.

Since becoming an SBCEO program, the WEB Nurses have visited more than 10,000 Santa Barbara County families.

Families interested in learning more about WEB can contact Traile Eastland, RN, at 729–1593.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 

