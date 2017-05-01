Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:34 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

County Students On a Roll for National Bike to School Day

By Kim Stanley-Zimmerman for COAST | May 1, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Students from Santa Barbara, Goleta, Montecito and Carpinteria will join children across the country bicycling (or skateboarding, scootering or walking) to school on National Bike to School Day (B2SD), Wednesday, May 10.

As part of the local CycleMAYnia festivities to celebrate National Bike Month, B2SD is being supported by COAST’s Safe Routes to School program with the aid of a CycleMAYnia mini-grant award from Traffic Solutions.

Working in conjunction with school parent champions, nearly all South Coast public schools will be participating this year. Schools will hold their own B2SD activities to encourage more biking and other sustainable transportation modes to school, not just on May 10, but year-round.

The community is invited to visit area schools as kids ride in the morning of May 10 to report on the fun and positive effects of B2SD.

National Bike to School Day is also the final event day in COAST’s five-month Walk & Roll Challenge, in which 58 classrooms (more than 1,300 students across 19 schools) are vying for the top Walk & Roll participation rate.

Each first Wednesday since January, these classrooms have tallied students who walk, bike, or otherwise roll to school. The classroom with the highest average participation rate will win a trip to Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond. Click the Walk & Roll logo to see the Challenge results.

On B2SD, some elementary schools will be organizing bike trains: informal, parent-led bicycling groups in which students stop at each other’s houses to pick up more bicyclists along the way to school.

COAST urges all drivers to be especially cautious on Bike to School Day and watch for the increased bicycle and pedestrian traffic.

And for one lucky school with high bike to school participation on May 10, COAST's partners at the Santa Barbara County Bicycle Coalition (SBBIKE) and Bici Centro will offer a free bike tune-up day for students who ride to school.

For more information and ways to get involved, visit www.COAST-SantaBarbara.org or e-mail [email protected]

Readers also can visit the following websites:
COAST Safe Routes to School program: coast-santabarbara.org/safe-routes-to-school
CycleMAYnia: cyclemaynia.org
National Bike to School: walkbiketoschool.org
SB County Bike Coalition: sbbike.org
Traffic Solutions: trafficsolutions.info

— Kim Stanley-Zimmerman for COAST.

 
