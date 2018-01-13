County Schools to Open 48th Chapter of Author-Go-Round

For the 48th year, upper elementary and junior high school students from schools throughout Santa Barbara County will have the chance to meet and talk with authors and illustrators of books for young people.

The occasion is the annual Author-Go-Round sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Santa Barbara County students will attend the event Jan. 22-26 at the County Education Office auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road, Santa Barbara. Sessions will run 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. daily.

Each day, some 130 students will have a chance to listen to four presentations, then spend 15 minutes asking questions and interacting with the authors while seated on carpets in small groups. At a music signal, they will rotate on to the next author.

Participating authors and illustrators include Bruce Hale, Amy Goldman Koss, Patricia Newman and Frans Vischer.

The event is further highlighted with colorful carousel decorations and activities with prizes.

Each day, one student will be chosen as best overall winner in the four activities categories and will receive a custom-made t-shirt commemorating the event and signed by the four authors and illustrators.

Participating students will meet authors of books written specifically for young people; explore avenues of creative writing and illustrating with successful people in the field of literature; and read and discuss literary works by well-known authors.

Participating school districts include: Ballard, Blochman, Buellton, Carpinteria, College, Cuyama, Goleta, Guadalupe, Hope, Lompoc, Los Olivos, Montecito, Orcutt, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria-Bonita, Solvang, and Vista del Mar.

“This annual event pays tribute to the reading and writing of children’s literature,” said Susan Salcido, county superintendent of schools, whose office coordinates the event.

“The students come away with a sense that they have been involved with a real literary happening,” she said.

Further information is available from Rose Koller, educational technology services, 964-4710, ext. 5222.

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.