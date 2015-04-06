Kenneth Rasmuson, County’s First ‘Sexually Violent Predator,’ Arrested in 1981 Murder Case

The first-ever officially designated “sexually violent predator” released in Santa Barbara County has been arrested in connection with a Los Angeles County murder that took place in 1981 — the same year he was arrested locally for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy.

Kenneth Kaston Rasmuson was arrested last week in Idaho, where he had moved to take care of his mother following stints living in Lompoc and Washington after his release from Atascadero State Hospital in 2007, according to Deputy District Attorney Ron Zonen.

Rasmuson was charged with one count of murder in the killing a child in Pomona on July 2, 1981, a spokesman from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told Noozhawk.

He was extradited from Idaho and appeared for arraignment Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, where proceedings were continued until April 28, the L.A. office said.

The victim was a minor, and the DA spokesman confirmed he was male.

Until now, Rasmuson’s rap sheet didn’t include murder.

In 1981, he was convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy he had lured into a gully along Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara, near what is now Elings Park. He served a state prison sentence and was then committed to Atascadero State Hospital, where he was conditionally released in 1985.

Two years after his release, Rasmuson abducted a 3-year-old boy from a Los Angeles sidewalk.

He was convicted of kidnapping and lewd and lascivious acts on a 3-year-old child and sentenced to 17 years in prison. Rasmuson served nine years of that sentence before he was granted parole in 1996 and transferred back to Atascadero State Hospital under California’s Sexually Violent Predator Act.

He was released as a transient into Santa Barbara County in November 2007, living near Lompoc before eventually moving to Washington and Idaho.

