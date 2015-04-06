Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:25 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Kenneth Rasmuson, County’s First ‘Sexually Violent Predator,’ Arrested in 1981 Murder Case

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | April 6, 2015 | 5:00 p.m.

The first-ever officially designated “sexually violent predator” released in Santa Barbara County has been arrested in connection with a Los Angeles County murder that took place in 1981 — the same year he was arrested locally for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy.

Kenneth Kaston Rasmuson
Kenneth Kaston Rasmuson

Kenneth Kaston Rasmuson was arrested last week in Idaho, where he had moved to take care of his mother following stints living in Lompoc and Washington after his release from Atascadero State Hospital in 2007, according to Deputy District Attorney Ron Zonen.

Rasmuson was charged with one count of murder in the killing a child in Pomona on July 2, 1981, a spokesman from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told Noozhawk.

He was extradited from Idaho and appeared for arraignment Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court, where proceedings were continued until April 28, the L.A. office said.

The victim was a minor, and the DA spokesman confirmed he was male.

Until now, Rasmuson’s rap sheet didn’t include murder.

In 1981, he was convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy he had lured into a gully along Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara, near what is now Elings Park. He served a state prison sentence and was then committed to Atascadero State Hospital, where he was conditionally released in 1985.

Two years after his release, Rasmuson abducted a 3-year-old boy from a Los Angeles sidewalk.

He was convicted of kidnapping and lewd and lascivious acts on a 3-year-old child and sentenced to 17 years in prison. Rasmuson served nine years of that sentence before he was granted parole in 1996 and transferred back to Atascadero State Hospital under California’s Sexually Violent Predator Act.

He was released as a transient into Santa Barbara County in November 2007, living near Lompoc before eventually moving to Washington and Idaho.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 