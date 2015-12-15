County Shelter Animals Pine for a Home for the Holidays

Pets

The dogs, cats and rabbits of Santa Barbara County’s animal shelters announce the launch of their 2015 Home for the Holidays campaign. The animals appeal to both the general public and directly to Santa Claus to find them homes between Dec. 18-24, 2015, so they do not spend a lonely Christmas with no home of their own.

In support of the animals’ campaign, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is offering deep discounts on adoption fees during the campaign: cats over six months of age will be offered at $25, dogs are discounted to $50 and rabbit adoption fees will be reduced to only $15.

That is over a 50 percent savings on regular adoption fees. In addition, you can adopt two wonderful companions for the price of one, (same species only). Adopters can also choose from several kittens at two for $75.

All shelter animals come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and include a lifetime of love.

“We are giving our best puppy dog eyes to the animal loving people of Santa Barbara County to open their hearts and homes to us, in the spirit of the holidays,” says Animal Services’s spokesdog Blue, who even dressed up in the hopes to attract the perfect adopter.

“I have been living at the Santa Maria Animal Center but all I want for Christmas is a home with people that love me.”

Spokescat Bernadette, who lives at LaPAWS Shelter in Lompoc with her best friend Amy, agreed.

“It’s warm and dry here and they give us food and good care,but nothing compares to a home. I would love to bask in the sunshine in a home of my own, without having to share the warm spot with the fifty other cats waiting here with me, except Amy. I want to share a home with her.”

The animals at all three County Animal Services’ shelters — Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria — have made themselves available for the same reduced adoption fees and urge members of the public to visit them during business hours: Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, contact their official representatives at your local Animal Services Shelter.

— Stacy Silva is the community outreach coordinator for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.