County Animal Shelters Offering Discounted Adoption Fees During Holiday Campaign

Animals in Santa Barbara County shelters announce the launch of their 2014 “All I Want for the Holidays Is a Home of My Own” campaign.

The animals appeal to both the general public and directly to Santa Claus to find them homes in December so they do not have to spend another lonely Christmas.

In support of the animals’ campaign, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is offering deep discounts on adoption fees from Dec. 15-27. Adoption fees for cats over six months of age, dogs and rabbits will be reduced to only $25. Adopters can also choose two kittens for $75. All shelter animals come spayed or neutered and vaccinated.

“We are giving our best puppy dog eyes to the animal-loving people of Santa Barbara County to open their hearts and homes to us, in the spirit of the holidays,” says Animal Services’ spokesdog Rex, who has been living at the Santa Maria Animal Center since December 2013. “I want a home with people that love me, not a home in a kennel at the shelter.”

Spokescat Autumn, who lives at LaPAWS Shelter in Lompoc, concurred with Rex, albeit from a safe distance across the county.

“It’s warm and dry here and they give us food and good care," Autumn says. "But even a comfortable cage is still a cage. I would love to bask in the sunshine in a home of my own, without having to share the warm spot with the forty other cats waiting here with me.”

The animals at all three county Animal Services’ shelters — Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria — have made themselves available for the same reduced fee of $25, and urge members of the public to visit them during business hours: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, contact their official representative, Animal Services outreach coordinator Stacy Silva at 805.934.6981.