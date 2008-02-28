County Spelling Bee Champ To Advance To State Finals—Again

Call him the Tiger Woods of spelling.

La Colina Junior High student Kelvin Noronha, who last year spelled his way to a remarkable second-place finish in the elementary division of the state of California, won first place Thursday in the junior-high division of the annual Santa Barbara County spelling bee.

On Thursday, the seventh-grader’s winning word was bagatelle.

Last year, Kelvin had taken first place in the elementary division of the county competition as a sixth-grader at Mountain View School in Goleta. Shortly after, he finished second in a grueling five-hour tournament at the state level.

Liesl Sullano, a ninth-grader at Cuyama Valley Junior High, finished second, and Sophie D’Arcy, a seventh-grader at Goleta Valley Junior High, took home the third-place trophy.

In the elementary division, Quinn Hensley, a fourth-grader at Washington School in Santa Barbara, took home first place by spelling vouchsafe. Second place went to Rishika Singh, a sixth-grader at Kellogg School in Goleta, who won by spelling miscible. Third place went to Brenna Hensley, a sixth-grader at Washington School.