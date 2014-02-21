Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee Winners Advance to State Competitions

Four local students have won the right to compete at the state level after coming out on top at the Santa Barbara County Spelling Bee, which was held Thursday at the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Vincent Vestergaard, a sixth-grader at Laguna Blanca School in Santa Barbara, took first place in the elementary division by correctly spelling “gossamer.”

Matthew Helkey, a sixth-grader at Santa Barbara Charter Home-Based Partnership, took second place with “abruptly.”

Third place went to Emily Vesper, a sixth-grader at Montessori Center School in Goleta. Her winning word was “cuckoo.”

In the junior high division, first place went to Alexander Jacob, an eighth-grader at Vandenberg Middle School, whose winning word was “paradisiacal.”

Second place went to Rafael Saavedra, a ninth-grader at Dos Pueblos High School, who correctly spelled “denizen.”

Third place was won by Jackson Hurley, an eighth-grader at Laguna Blanca School, whose winning word was “hippology.”

The two top winners in each division will proceed to the state level.

Thanks to the Masons Lodge, the Women’s Service Club of Goleta, and Town and Country Women’s Club for their donations. For the second year in a row, an anonymous donor donated $1,000, which was divided up among first-, second- and third-place winners in the elementary and junior high school bees.

The 2014 Elementary State Spelling Bee, for grades 4 through 6, will be held April 26 at the San Joaquin County Office of Education in Stockton. The 2014 State Junior High Spelling Bee, for grades 7 through 9, will be held May 3 at Miller Creek Middle School in San Rafael.

More information is available from Rose Koller of the Santa Barbara County Education Office at 805.964.4710 x5222.

— Dave Bemis is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.