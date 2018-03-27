Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:34 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

County Springs Into Action to Collect Hazardous Waste

By Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works | March 27, 2018 | 2:35 p.m.

With spring cleaning time in full swing, Santa Barbara County is offering a free way to get rid of such things as rusty old paint cans, used motor oil, and electronics that otherwise might be hard to discard.

Drop them off at the Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection Event, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, 4004 Foxen Canyon Road, Los Olivos.

The collection is available to residents of the county's unincorporated area and the city of Solvang.

Acceptable items include automotive fluids, cleaners, paint, pesticides, fluorescent tubes, batteries, and other common household products.

Residents also can bring unwanted electronics — computers, TVs, cell phones, printers, stereos, CDs, DVDs, and video and cassette tapes.

Other acceptable items include unwanted household medications and home-generated sharps (needles and syringes). Sharps must be delivered in rigid, puncture-proof containers.

Controlled substances, such as narcotics and some prescription medications, will not be accepted and should instead be disposed of through Operation Medicine Cabinet.

The county offers free hazardous waste collection events twice a year in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Residents can also recycle antifreeze, automotive batteries, motor oil, oil filters, and latex paint at the county’s ABOP facility at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Transfer Station, which is open 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday.

Each of the county’s transfer stations accepts electronic waste from residents year-round during normal operating hours at no charge.

For those living in other areas of the county, numerous collection centers are available countywide. Some are operated by the county Public Works Department, others are run by local cities or private waste management companies.

For more information about local hazardous waste collection programs, call 882-3615 or visit the county recycling website, www.LessIsMore.org.

— Lael Wageneck for Santa Barbara County Public Works.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 