Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Monday, February 18 , 2019, 6:32 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

County Starting Debris Basin Sediment Disposal at Goleta Beach

Storm debris from Montecito, Carpinteria basins is being trucked to multiple sites including Goleta Beach, Carpinteria State Beach

Equipment at Goleta Beach Click to view larger
Equipment prepares Goleta Beach County Park Monday for debris disposal work. Sediment will be trucked from Montecito and Carpinteria-area debris basins.  (Santa Barbara County photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | February 18, 2019 | 5:11 p.m.

Crews are still trucking loads of rock and mud from South Coast debris basins, and will expand beach disposal to Goleta Beach County Park starting Tuesday, the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department announced.

The county has been disposing of sediment at Carpinteria State Beach, at Ash Avenue, for two weeks, and has emergency permits to also truck loads to Goleta Beach and Butterfly Beach in Montecito.

Winter storms in the Thomas Fire burn area have produced large amounts of debris in the basins — which is being trucked to sites in Buellton, Santa Paula, and the Foothill Landfill in addition to beaches — but the county has no permanent debris sorting and disposal site.

Flood Control District officials have collected sediment samples from each debris basin site that will have material taken to the beaches, and the Public Health Department monitors ocean water quality, Public Works spokesman Lael Wageneck said Monday.

Beach ocean water testing results are online here.

Both beaches will be open as usual during the disposal work, as will the Beachside Bar Café at Goleta Beach.

The county and its contractors trucked sediment to both beaches following the Jan. 9, 2018, Montecito debris flows as well, and it was used for “beach nourishment” for the shorelines.

There has no estimate for how long the beach disposal would last.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 