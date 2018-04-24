Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 12:38 pm | A Few Clouds 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

County Starts Dumping-Related Clean-up Work at Goleta, Carpinteria Beaches

Truckloads of mud from debris flow removal was transported to local beaches following Montecito debris flow

Equipment works to clean up the western end of Goleta Beach County Park Tuesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Equipment works to clean up the western end of Goleta Beach County Park Tuesday afternoon.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo | April 24, 2018 | 9:02 p.m.

Two months after trucks stopped dumping loads of Montecito mud onto the shore at Goleta Beach County Park, the ocean waters remain closed because testing shows bacteria levels significantly exceed standards.

Ocean waters are closed if they have been contaminated by fecal bacteria or raw sewage, and they will stay closed until sampling results show the water meets state health standards, according to the county Public Health Department.

There are red warning signs posted along the beach, and Public Health also advises people to avoid eating raw fish and shellfish caught close to ocean waters with elevated bacteria levels. 

Warnings and closures for all other South Coast beaches had been lifted as of Tuesday, including Carpinteria State Beach, where mud and debris were also deposited following the Jan. 9 debris flow and flooding.

On Wednesday, the Public Health Department placed East Beach at Mission Creek and El Capitan State Beach on warning status because of water testing results.

Montecito-area mud was dumped at Goleta Beach, along Highway 101 in Goleta, and at various sites throughout the county as crews worked to clear roadways, creek beds and debris basins.

Carpinteria-area mud was deposited on Carpinteria State Beach, at Ash Avenue, and permits for the dumping expired at the end of February.

County officials announced clean-up efforts Monday to get rid of the layer of sediment still on the Goleta and Carpinteria beaches and “restore them to pre-emergency conditions.”

Red warnings signs are posted all over Goleta Beach County Park Click to view larger
Red warnings signs are posted all over Goleta Beach County Park, advising people not to go into the ocean water.  (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

Public Works spokesman Lael Wageneck said the hardened sediment layer at beach areas was formed where equipment drove over it during the disposal process.

The sediment layer “could interfere with the ability for macro-invertebrates to recolonize,” he said in an email.

“While the sediment layer is resistant to the waves, we have been able (to) easily break it up. Depending on how easy it is to remove it, we will either haul it away or mix it up and leave it where it is,” he said.

According to the county, the work is being done this week because of low tides, and to avoid potential grunion spawning.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 