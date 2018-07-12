Board of Supervisors Gets Update on Emergency-Messaging Issues During Holiday Fire

The Board of Supervisors lauded the quick response of Santa Barbara County fire and law enforcement agencies during the Holiday Fire, but told emergency managers they had improvements to make since many people in the Goleta Valley did not receive timely alerts about the destructive, wind-driven fire.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were dispatched to a vegetation fire reported on the 1400-1900 block of North Fairview Avenue and the 1500 block of Holiday Hill Road at about 8:45 p.m. last Friday.

Because the blaze came during a Red Flag Warning, which means high risk for wildfires (high temperatures and winds, low humidity), fire departments had increased staffing and had pre-staged CalOES fire crews nearby.

When the fire broke out, a rush of resources headed to the scene, including mutual-aid firefighters and law enforcement to help evacuate residents in the neighborhood north of Cathedral Oaks.

County Fire Chief Eric Peterson, Office of Emergency Management Director Rob Lewin and Sheriff Bill Brown gave the supervisors updated fire information at this week’s meeting, and noted the issues with getting timely emergency alerts out to affected residents.

The fire burned in unincorporated areas, and the Office of Emergency Management sent out a message to the immediate evacuation area – North Fairview Avenue, north of Cathedral Oaks – at 9:14 p.m. Friday, and did not send out a follow-up community message through its alert systems until 12:22 a.m. Saturday.

County staff did post occasional updates on social media pages and its new emergency website, ReadySBC.org (also available in Spanish).

The city of Goleta noted on its social media pages that the fire was burning in an unincorporated area, and that the city, which contracts with the county for fire and law enforcement services, does not send out alerts for evacuation orders and warnings.

“The city does emergency alerts very infrequently and not after 10 p.m. unless there is an immediate threat which is not otherwise covered by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office,” the city wrote on its Facebook page Friday night.

Brown said the dispatch center was slammed with 9-1-1 calls after the fire broke out, with 98 incoming between 8:40 and 9 p.m. Six dispatchers were working, a normal-sized shift, until two more came on at 9 p.m. as planned since it was a Friday night, he said.

Brown said the dispatch center does not increase staffing during a Red Flag Warning, as fire departments do, because there is not the same pre-staging funding available.

The dispatch call-takers were so busy that they asked an off-duty supervisor to send out the emergency alerts from home, Brown told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

That person sent out Aware & Prepare and Nixle alerts to registered users in the immediate evacuation area, but did not have the necessary code to send a wireless emergency alert (WEA) to those people.

Brown said most people contacted by law enforcement personnel did evacuate when told, and many people self-evacuated without ever needing to be notified.

The county has apparently changed its evacuation strategy after the Montecito debris flow, when authorities kept people from returning to homes with utility outages.

Lewin said Tuesday that one of the county's principles for evacuation is to return people home as quickly as possible, "not taking anything into consideration except is it safe for them to go home.

“So, many people returned home, some of those people returned home before power was restored, and they're still doing that, because we still believe the right thing to do is get them home and let them make the decision whether they want to live in a house without power or not,“ he said of Holiday Fire evacuees.

Most evacuation orders were lifted on Saturday and the rest were lifted Sunday.

Emergency messaging was a problem for the county during the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow, and there are numerous studies underway asking residents for input and looking for ways government agencies can improve communication with the public.

Regarding emergency alerts for the Holiday Fire, Brown said some people were concerned they did not receive one, but it was probably because they were outside the fire evacuation area.

The 9:14 p.m. alerts that did go out targeted the Fairview Avenue area north of Cathedral Oaks, although the fire was very visible from much of the Goleta Valley. There were no notifications before that, not even the emergency phone system that targets landlines in a target area, according to Brown.

Brown told the supervisors that they targeted that area because it reduces the impact on dispatch centers from people calling to ask if they need to evacuate.

For context, the fire burned down to the 1100 block area of North Fairview Avenue, which is less than a mile north of the Goleta Branch Library and Goleta Union School District Office.

Lewin said in the aftermath of this fire, the Sheriff’s Department, Fire Department and OEM will review methods for identifying evacuation boundaries, and work on improving communication between the field and dispatchers, and between people in the field and the Emergency Operations Center.

“It’s what we’re doing that we need to work on; it’s not from lack of effort,” he said.

Lewin said the county will also work on balancing accuracy with expediency, perhaps getting out quicker, more general messages – something like, "there’s a wildfire in your area, take action" – in the future.

Regarding the WEA delay and alert issues, Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf told Lewin that improvements are “something that has to happen immediately.”

She added: “Someone not knowing a code, any kind of delay, is not acceptable, especially when you’re talking about mandatory evacuations.”

She and other supervisors asked Lewin, Brown and Peterson to report back to the board on their work to improve communication and come up with consistent alert protocols.

“We’ve got great people, we’ve got great technology, we just need to bring it all together so we don’t have this happen again,” she said.

The fire was visible and widely reported by local news organizations and residents on social media before the county started putting out its own information.

“If I got out something on Facebook and KEYT got out something on Facebook before our emergency personnel got out alerts, something’s not happening fast enough,” First District Supervisor Das Williams said.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino cut in to say, “we have to be right,” implying that news media don’t have the same obligation, but he did not mention any inaccurate information.

Santa Barbara County sends Aware & Prepare emergency alert messages to registered users a number of ways, including emails, text messages, and recorded phone messages to landlines and cell phones, using a third-party system, Everbridge.

The Nixle messaging system is used by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, Office of Emergency Management, and several local police departments to send messages to its registered users. Nixle is available in Spanish and English, while not all Aware & Prepare messages are bilingual.

Timeline of Santa Barbara County emergency messaging on July 6

8:41 p.m. Holiday Fire is reported around this time to dispatch. Firefighting units respond to the area and report that the blaze is threatening structures. Law enforcement personnel respond to conduct mandatory evacuations of the area.

9:14 p.m. Friday: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department sends Aware & Prepare, Nixle messages to users in the immediate fire area.

“The SBCounty Fire Department is working on a structure fire that has spread to vegetation in very North end of Fairview, above Goleta. Any residents one the Mountain side of Cathedral Oaks should evacuate immediately downhill and away from the area as a precaution. Please do not call 911 unless you have an emergency

“Instructions: If you are North of Cathedral oaks please evacuate downhill and away from Fairview”

9:17 p.m. Friday: Santa Barbara County Facebook page reposts the emergency message. Commenters tag friends and family, and post updates on the fire they got from some other source.

Santa Barbara City Councilman Jason Dominguez posts a comment translating the message to Spanish, as he did with other fire-related posts that night.

The county has no Spanish-language Facebook page, but does have a Spanish-only Twitter feed and Spanish-language version of the ReadySBC.org page. The first fire-related message on that Spanish Twitter page was a translation of the 9:14 p.m. message, and was posted at 10:29 p.m.

9:18 p.m. Friday: City of Goleta copies and posts the 9:14 p.m. county message on its Facebook page.

9:43 p.m. Friday: Santa Barbara County Facebook/Twitter message says county staff are mobilizing at the Emergency Operations Center. Several social media updates follow, including location of the evacuation shelter, encouraging residents to call 2-1-1, and saying “911 lines are jammed up; please only call if there is an emergency.”

11:51 p.m. Friday: County releases a map of the affected area, which is a Google Earth image with boundaries drawn on it.

12:22 a.m. Saturday: Messages were sent out through Aware & Prepare and Nixle to the community outside the evacuation area, detailing mandatory evacuation order boundaries and evacuation center information.

1 a.m. Saturday: County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato declares local state of emergency, which the Board of Supervisors ratified Tuesday.

