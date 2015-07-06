County Supervisors Hearing to Relocate Due to Electrical Issue

Advice

Due to an electrical issue with the elevators in the County Administration Building, Tuesday's Board of Supervisors hearing will be held in the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission Hearing Room.

The Planning Commission Hearing Room is located on the first floor of the County Engineering Building, 123 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The County Engineering Building and the County Administration Building share the same lobby with an accessible entrance on Anacapa Street.

Remote testimony will be available at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy. in Santa Maria, and the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room in the County Administration Building.

— Lael Wageneck is a public engagement coordinator for the Santa Barbara County CEO's Office.