County Supervisors to Hold Hearing on Proposed Changes to ‘Dangerous Dog’ Ordinance

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will conduct a hearing regarding proposed changes to the animal ordinance, including updating terminology and definitions and adding “pooper scooper” requirements.

There is also a proposed change to the county ordinance regarding “dangerous dogs.”

County Animal Services is recommending an amendment that would provide for more flexibility and latitude in how to handle instances when a dog has been determined to be a significant public threat.

The hearing will convene Tuesday, and this is item No. 2 on the departmental agenda, following the administrative items. The proposals from Animal Services will provide options for an animal to be dealt with in such a way that protects the health and welfare of the public and other animals, without requiring euthanasia, which is currently the only option for an animal that has been designated as dangerous via a formal hearing process.

Note that while Animal Services staff is recommending a change to the existing ordinance, it is not a hearing regarding any pending case. Information about the proposed changes is available on the county website by clicking here.