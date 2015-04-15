County Supervisors to Honor UCSB Professor Emeritus J. Manuel Casas for Mental-Health Volunteerism

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, on May 5 the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will present J. Manuel Casas, Ph.D., a resolution honoring his volunteer community service.

Dr. Casas, a professor emeritus in the UC Santa Barbara Department of Counseling, Clinical and School Psychology, the author of more than 150 publications and an editor of the Handbook of Multicultural Counseling, has devoted his time and expertise to advancing the health and well-being of Latino, at-risk and under-served individuals in Santa Barbara County.

A nationally recognized expert in resiliency in Latino families and culturally appropriate mental health services, Dr. Casas has engaged in extensive volunteer work as a member of the Mental Health Commission, the county Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services (ADMHS) Systems Change Steering Committee, the ADMHS Cultural Competency Action Team, the Latino Advisory Committee and the ADMHS Communications Workgroup.

Dr. Casas has also helped establish wellness support groups and worked with the Trauma Response Network to assist a community coping with multiple suicides.

He will be recognized for providing a consistent and knowledgeable voice for inclusion and diversity and enriching the Santa Barbara County behavioral health system of care and recovery.