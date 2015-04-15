Monday, April 30 , 2018, 1:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

County Supervisors to Honor UCSB Professor Emeritus J. Manuel Casas for Mental-Health Volunteerism

By Santa Barbara County | April 15, 2015 | 9:43 a.m.

As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, on May 5 the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will present J. Manuel Casas, Ph.D., a resolution honoring his volunteer community service.

Dr. Casas, a professor emeritus in the UC Santa Barbara Department of Counseling, Clinical and School Psychology, the author of more than 150 publications and an editor of the Handbook of Multicultural Counseling, has devoted his time and expertise to advancing the health and well-being of Latino, at-risk and under-served individuals in Santa Barbara County.

A nationally recognized expert in resiliency in Latino families and culturally appropriate mental health services, Dr. Casas has engaged in extensive volunteer work as a member of the Mental Health Commission, the county Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services (ADMHS) Systems Change Steering Committee, the ADMHS Cultural Competency Action Team, the Latino Advisory Committee and the ADMHS Communications Workgroup.

Dr. Casas has also helped establish wellness support groups and worked with the Trauma Response Network to assist a community coping with multiple suicides.

He will be recognized for providing a consistent and knowledgeable voice for inclusion and diversity and enriching the Santa Barbara County behavioral health system of care and recovery.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 