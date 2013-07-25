Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:29 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

County to Conduct Full Siren Test on Monday of Emergency Warning System

By David Sadecki for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department | July 25, 2013 | 3:59 p.m.

About 9:30 a.m. Monday, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management and Santa Barbara County Fire Department will conduct an annual full siren test of the Emergency Warning and Notification System at the Venoco Ellwood Onshore Facility, 7979 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

The test is expected to last no longer than one minute and will verify that the siren is functioning properly and is audible to citizens within a designated distance from the facility.

This is only a test, and no action is required.

For more information regarding this test, please call Elsa Arndt in the Office of Emergency Management at 805.681.5524.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

 
