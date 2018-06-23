Santa Barbara County’s Top Educator Familiar with Local Schools

Susan Salcido grew up in Santa Maria and worked on the South Coast before taking the helm at County Education Office

After attending Santa Maria schools, teaching in a Goleta classroom and working as an administrator on Santa Barbara campuses, Susan Salcido brings a unique perspective to her new role as the county’s top educator.

Effective July 1, Salcido replaced longtime leader William Cirone as Santa Barbara County superintendent of schools, after being picked for the job in an unanimous vote by the county Board of Education.

She joined the County Education Office 11 years ago, first as director of secondary schools and then assistant superintendent for instructional services.

From 2012 to 2017, she was the County Education Office’s deputy superintendent.

Since it is an elected position, Salcido said she intends to run for the job when it appears on the ballot in June 2018.

“I truly love what we do at the County Education Office, and I really believe in what we do,” she said. “To me, this is a love, and I want to be able to serve and continue in this position for as long as I am able.”

In her new job, Salcido oversees operations of the office and services provided to the county’s 20 school districts. The office also works to foster partnerships with the business and nonprofit communities.

“Our mission is service and leadership. I really believe in it, and I’m really looking forward to not only this year, but the future years as well,” she added.

Salcido took the helm amid changes in education, but said she views it as a chance to talk about and show “all that’s great with public education,” when issues such as vouchers or privatization are raised.

“Truly there’s so much incredible things that are happening for our students each and every day,” she added.

She also embraces the county’s diversity in languages, culture, demographics and backgrounds.

“With that comes the opportunity and need to really meet the students where they are individually,” Salcido said. “And yet individually one child is so different from another that we do have to look at what each child brings with them as assets, but also how we can support them to really be ready for college and career in our 21st century”

She plans to keep many County Education Office traditions, such as recognizing teachers and educators.

In moving forward, she said, she wants the office to not just be responsive but also proactive in education matters on the county, state and federal levels.

One goal is to open County Education Office facilities for community events to support learning by parents and even grandparents.

“If we can help educate and support our community, I think it will really help educate and support our students,” Salcido said.

Since taking her new role, she has focused on being visible in the community, meeting with superintendents and community members to hear what people need and are saying about public education.

Salcido brings other perspectives to the job. Her husband is a teacher of 29 years and they have two children, sixth- and third-graders.

As a child, she attended Adam Elementary School and El Camino Junior High School. After her freshman year at Santa Maria High School, her parents, small business owners, moved the family to Orange County, where she finished high school.

Salcido returned to the campus June 8 to certify the class of 2017 graduates.

“It was really a full circle moment. It was truly incredible,” she said.

College brought her back to Santa Barbara County, where she attended UCSB to major in English for her undergrad work and then earned her master’s degree.

She completed her administrative credential through California Lutheran University, and is working toward finishing her doctorate degree from the University of Southern California.

“I had no question that it was something I wanted to do,” she said of a career in education. “I have a need for helping with an issue of equity. So to me, it was about let’s get into the classroom and support all of the students.”

She taught English at Dos Pueblos High School before becoming assistant principal at San Marcos High and then principal at Santa Barbara Junior High.

“I have to say I truly sincerely love this county,” she said, adding that she appreciates the geography, demographics, differences in each of the districts, and differences in schools within those districts.

“I truly did grow up here, but also continue to learn, continue to grow.”

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.