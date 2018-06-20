Undersheriff Barney Melekian Named Assistant County Executive Officer Over Public Safety

Bernard Melekian, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department undersheriff, has been selected to join the county’s Executive Office as the assistant county executive officer (ACEO) over public safety.

County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato made the announcement Wednesday, noting Melekian’s extensive law enforcement career spanning 45 years of public service at the local and federal level.

Melekian — who goes by the name Barney — starts work Sept. 10 after serving as the undersheriff since January 2015.

“This was an opportunity that I couldn’t let go,” Melekian told Noozhawk. “The issue of maintaining public safety and defining what public safety is, particularly in a time of significant fiscal challenges, is going to be the challenge in developing collaboration and doing system analysis.”

His responsibilities will include coordinating interdepartmental efforts among public safety and justice departments, such as improving efficiencies of the criminal justice system, evaluating a new public safety radio network and developing options for the county's Main Jail.

“The ACEO over public safety will provide heightened coordination and focus on criminal justice and public safety departments, which make up the largest component of our discretionary spending,” Miyasato said. “The county is entering the second year of Renew ’22, a multi-year initiative to transform county services, so part of the job will be to coordinate and implement changes across the public safety and criminal justice departments to improve their effectiveness and efficiency.”

The public safety position in the CEO's office was created in fiscal year 2015-16 to assist in coordination and oversight of public safety functions, but was held vacant due to budget constraints, according to Miyasato.

“Recovering from the disasters, addressing issues in our jails, and a movement to transform county services are examples of why this position is of critical importance," she said. "Barney is the ideal person to fill it at this time."

Melekian will receive an annual salary of about $221,000, according to Miyasato.

The position does not benefit from the county's pension system, Melekian said.

Melekian has been employed with three law enforcement agencies in Southern California.

He started his career in 1973 with the Santa Monica Police Department, and worked as a deputy sheriff for a year with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s department in 1976 before returning to Santa Monica, where he served 23 years and earned the Medal of Valor in 1978 and the Medal of Courage in 1980.

Melekian was selected as chief of police for the city of Pasadena, where he stayed from 1996 to 2009.

He then was selected to lead the U.S. Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services Office, which provides training, grants and assistance to law enforcement agencies nationwide. He held that duty until 2013 before moving to Santa Barbara and running his own consulting business.

Melekian received his doctorate in policy, planning and development from the University of Southern California, and earned a public administration master’s degree and American history bachelor’s degree from Cal State University, Northridge.

He also is a nationally recognized expert in police practices.

In 2012, his doctoral work on values-based discipline in law enforcement organizations received USC’s Sol Price Award as the outstanding doctoral project from USC's Price School of Public Policy, previously known as the School of Policy, Planning, and Development.

He is a graduate of the Executive Session on Community Corrections at Harvard Kennedy School, a three-year program aiming to produce quality academic publications for the benefit of law enforcement throughout the world.

In a statement Wednesday, Sheriff Bill Brown praised Melekian for his role with the department, adding that he is “a true gentleman, an outstanding leader and the consummate law enforcement professional”

“While we in the Sheriff’s Office are sorry to see him leave our organization, we are pleased that he will remain as a member of the county family, and that he will work in a role that continues his connection with our agency,” Brown said.

