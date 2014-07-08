County, Venoco to Conduct Annual Siren Test at Ellwood Facility

About 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management and Santa Barbara County Fire Department in coordination with Venoco Inc. will conduct an annual full siren test of the Emergency Warning and Notification System.

The test will take place at the Venoco Ellwood Onshore Facility, located at 7979 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

The test is expected to last no longer than one minute and will verify that the siren is functioning properly and is audible to citizens within a designated distance from the facility.

This is only a test,and no action is required.

For more information regarding this test, please contact Elsa Arndt in the Office of Emergency Management at 805.681.5524.

— Capt. David Sadecki is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.