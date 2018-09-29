County Voter Information Guides Arriving in Mail

Santa Barbara County Voter Information Guides are currently being mailed to all registered voters who should start seeing them in their mailboxes in the next few days, said Joseph E. Holland, county clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters.

State Voter Information Guides are also being mailed to households listing a registered voter.

The County Voter Information Guide contains a sample ballot that can be used by the voter to mark his/her vote choices in advance and be taken to mark the Official Ballot at the polling place; information specific to the voter’s ballot such as candidates’ statements of qualifications and local measure information; and instructions and information on voter assistance, language assistance, voting by mail and voting at the polls.

The voter’s polling place location is printed on the back cover of the guide. If a polling place is not listed, it means a polling place has not been established for the voter and he or she will be mailed a ballot.

Vote by Mail ballots will be mailed to voters and available at county elections offices starting Oct. 8 as listed below:

Santa Barbara , 4440-A Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93110

Lompoc, 401 E. Cypress Ave., Room 102, Lompoc, CA 93436

Santa Maria, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Ste. 134, Santa Maria, CA 93455

If a voter has opted out of receiving a printed County Voter Information Guide, or misplaces the guide, a Polling Place and Sample Ballot lookup is online at www.sbcvote.com; or voters can get this information by calling the County Elections Office toll free, 800-SBC-VOTE or 805-568-2200.

Though there are many lookups available on third party websites, to ensure correct information is provided, Holland urges voters to contact his office directly for information on polling place locations, or if there is any question as to why they are receiving a Vote by Mail ballot.

Voters can also look up their registration status, Vote by Mail status, and polling place location via the Secretary of State website, https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov/.

— Santa Barbara County Registrar of Voters Office.