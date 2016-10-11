Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:17 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara County Voting Begins as Mail Ballots Sent Out

More than 142,500 ballots headed to voters for the Nov. 8 general election

Santa Barbara County election officials on Tuesday sent out more than 142,500 vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 8 general election.
Santa Barbara County election officials on Tuesday sent out more than 142,500 vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 8 general election. (Tom Bolton / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | October 11, 2016 | 8:41 p.m.

With election day less than a month away, Santa Barbara County election officials on Tuesday sent out ballots to residents who vote by mail.

More than 142,500 vote-by-mail ballots went out for the Nov. 8 general election, which includes races for president, U.S. Senate, Congress, the state Legislature and local offices.

Also on the ballot are local measures and 17 statewide propositions on issues ranging from legalizing marijuana, banning the sale of large-capacity ammunition magazines and ending the death penalty. 

The ballots must be returned in person at a polling place within Santa Barbara County by 8 p.m. on Election Day, according to Joe Holland, the county clerk, recorder, assessor and registrar of voters.

If returning a ballot by mail, it must be received or postmarked by Election Day and presented to the County Elections Office by Nov. 14, Holland said. 

The deadline to register to vote in California is Oct. 24.

Registered voters can apply for a vote-by-mail ballot up until Nov. 1.

Anyone looking to register for a first election must be a U.S. citizen, a California resident and 18 years of age or older on Election Day, according to the California Secretary of State.

Citizens can register online before midnight on Oct. 24 or complete a mail-in voter registration form available at the local libraries, post offices or DMV offices. 

Vote-by-mail ballots will be offered in the County Elections Building at 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara; at 401 E. Cypress Ave, Room 102 in Lompoc; and at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134 in Santa Maria.

All three election offices will have extended hours —  until 8 p.m. — on Oct. 24

Renee Bischoff, chief deputy registrar of voters, said the county expects the number of vote-by-mail ballots to increase to 148,000 to 150,000.

There are 215,523 registered voters in Santa Barbara County, she said.

County officials expect voter turnout this year to fall between 81 and 83 percent, Bischoff said.

Some 80.9 percent of eligible voters in Santa Barbara County cast a ballot in the 2012 presidential general election, following 86.4 percent in 2008.

For information on voting, contact the Elections Office at 1.800.SBC.VOTE or visit the registrar of voters’ website at www.sbcvote.com.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 