Santa Barbara County Voting Begins as Mail Ballots Sent Out

More than 142,500 ballots headed to voters for the Nov. 8 general election

With election day less than a month away, Santa Barbara County election officials on Tuesday sent out ballots to residents who vote by mail.

More than 142,500 vote-by-mail ballots went out for the Nov. 8 general election, which includes races for president, U.S. Senate, Congress, the state Legislature and local offices.

Also on the ballot are local measures and 17 statewide propositions on issues ranging from legalizing marijuana, banning the sale of large-capacity ammunition magazines and ending the death penalty.

The ballots must be returned in person at a polling place within Santa Barbara County by 8 p.m. on Election Day, according to Joe Holland, the county clerk, recorder, assessor and registrar of voters.

If returning a ballot by mail, it must be received or postmarked by Election Day and presented to the County Elections Office by Nov. 14, Holland said.

The deadline to register to vote in California is Oct. 24.

Registered voters can apply for a vote-by-mail ballot up until Nov. 1.

Anyone looking to register for a first election must be a U.S. citizen, a California resident and 18 years of age or older on Election Day, according to the California Secretary of State.

Citizens can register online before midnight on Oct. 24 or complete a mail-in voter registration form available at the local libraries, post offices or DMV offices.

Vote-by-mail ballots will be offered in the County Elections Building at 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara; at 401 E. Cypress Ave, Room 102 in Lompoc; and at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 134 in Santa Maria.

All three election offices will have extended hours — until 8 p.m. — on Oct. 24

Renee Bischoff, chief deputy registrar of voters, said the county expects the number of vote-by-mail ballots to increase to 148,000 to 150,000.

There are 215,523 registered voters in Santa Barbara County, she said.

County officials expect voter turnout this year to fall between 81 and 83 percent, Bischoff said.

Some 80.9 percent of eligible voters in Santa Barbara County cast a ballot in the 2012 presidential general election, following 86.4 percent in 2008.

For information on voting, contact the Elections Office at 1.800.SBC.VOTE or visit the registrar of voters’ website at www.sbcvote.com.

