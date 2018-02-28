Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:26 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

County Wants Women, Girls to Speak Up

By Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County | February 28, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Coinciding with Women’s History Month, the County of Santa Barbara Commission for Women is convening Women Speak Up, a series of informal listening sessions for local women and girls across from Isla Vista to Santa Maria.

The goal of Women Speak Up is to bring together women and girls to share their thoughts, concerns, needs and ideas with their appointed district commissioners currently serving on the Commission for Women.

The forum is also an opportunity to hear from local social-service agencies and resources that benefit and assist female county residents. The series is free and open to the public.

Refreshments and Spanish-language interpretation will be provided at each event. Childcare will be offered at the sessions in Carpinteria, Goleta and Isla Vista.

Following is the Women Speak Up schedule:

Isla Vista — 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 5, Santa Barbara Hillel, 781 Embarcadero del Mar
Goleta — 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave.
Carpinteria — 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, Carpinteria Women’s Club, 1059 Vallecito Road
Lompoc — 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, United Boys & Girls Club Lompoc, 1025 W. Ocean Ave.
Guadalupe — 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 15, Guadalupe City Hall, 918 Obispo St.
Santa Maria — Friday, March 16, Marian Regional Medical Center, 1400 E Church St., conference room B. English at 5:30 p.m., Spanish at 7:15 p.m.

As space is limited, it is recommended that reservations be made by March 1 online at http://bit.ly/womenspeakup.

Appointed by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, the Commission for Women is an advisory group that promotes the well-being and equal status of women. Formed in 1973, the commission works to better the community.

To help women in need, the commission may collaborate with other agencies and commissions; facilitate, recognize and recommend programs; gather and disseminate information; hold public meetings; and advise the county Board of Supervisors.

For general information about the Commission for Women, contact [email protected] or visit http://cosb.countyofsb.org/cfw/index.html.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.

 

