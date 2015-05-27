County Water Agency, Partners Offering Residents Free Water-Efficient Showerheads

At its May 5 meeting, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors recognized the continuing drought emergency in California with a resolution proclaiming May 2015 as Water Awareness Month.

With the past four years (2012-15) being the driest consecutive four years ever recorded in Santa Barbara in more than 100 years, the county urges its residents to increase drought awareness and encourages residents to take individual actions to reduce water use.

To that end, the Santa Barbara County Water Agency, in partnership with many local water providers, will soon be offering free water-efficient showerheads in exchange for older models.

Starting Monday, June 1, residents can remove an existing showerhead and exchange it for a water-efficient showerhead at one of the program’s participating co-sponsor’s locations. In all, 10 water purveyors will participate with a list of those participating agencies listed below. Residents within those water purveyor service areas can simply go to that purveyor’s office.

The new showerhead is a Niagara Company’s Earth model, which has been certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense Program as being water efficient at 1.5 gallons per minute. Information on this specific showerhead can be found by clicking here.

Participating Water Purveyors

» Carpinteria Valley Water District

» City of Santa Barbara

» Goleta Water District

» LaCumbre Mutual Water Company

» City of Solvang

» City of Buellton

» City of Lompoc

» Mission Hills CSD

» Los Alamos CSD

» City of Santa Maria

For residents on private water supply systems, the County Water Agency will exchange shower heads at its office at 130 E. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara and at 620 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

Residents who exchange showerheads are responsible for removing the old showerhead and for installing the new showerhead. Only one new showerhead will be given for each old showerhead exchanged. The old showerhead will be recycled through the existing recycling programs in each area.

Using a water efficient showerhead is just one way to conserve water. All county residents and businesses, including those who rely on their own well water, are encouraged to continue to carry out multiple actions to be water wise indoors and outdoors. Information, ideas and guidance can be found online at WaterWiseSB.org, a website sponsored by the Network of Santa Barbara County Water Providers. The website also has details on specific water conservation programs, incentives and assistance which may be offered by individual water providers.

During May, as Water Awareness Month, and then throughout the year, Let’s Save Together!

Showerhead Exchange Program Locations

» Buellton: Planning Dept. office, 107 West Highway 246

» Carpinteria: Carpinteria Valley Water District Office, 1301 Santa Ynez Ave.

» Goleta: Goleta Water District office, 4699 Hollister Ave.

» Hope Ranch: LaCumbre Mutual Water Company, 695 Via Tranquila in Santa Barbara

» Lompoc: City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza

» Los Alamos: Los Alamos CSD office, 82 N. Saint Joseph St.

» Mission Hills: 1550 E. Burton Mesa Blvd. in Lompoc

» Santa Barbara: City of Santa Barbara Public Works Counter, 630 Garden St.

» Santa Maria: City of Santa Maria Utilities Department, 2065 E. Main St.

» Solvang: Solvang City Hall, 1644 Oak St.

Any resident can go to:

» Santa Barbara County Public Works Building, 620 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria

» Santa Barbara County Water Agency, second floor of Naomi Schwartz Building, 130 E. Victoria St. in Santa Barbara