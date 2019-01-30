Weather Advisory Issued for South Coast Areas for Friday Night Storm

While the rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday was not predicted to cause problems in communities below recent burn areas, Santa Barbara County issued a Weather Advisory for the Thomas Fire, Sherpa Fire and Whittier Fire burn areas for a second storm expected to hit Friday night and Saturday.

An evacuation warning or evacuation order may be issued to residents in those areas on Friday, the county said in an alert issued Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service forecast expects rain over the next week, with the heaviest downpours on Thursday and Saturday.

Total rainfall from Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be 0.25 inches to 1 inch in Santa Barbara County, though higher amounts are possible with thunderstorms, according to the NWS.

There will be 6-12 hours of steady rain for Santa Barbara County and surrounding counties Friday night and Saturday, and that storm will likely drop more rain, 1.5 to 3 inches.

"There is good potential for totals closer to around 5 inches up into the south-facing foothills, but iron that out as we get closer to Saturday," NWS officials wrote in the onlline forecast discussion Wednesday night.

Peak rainfall rates Friday night and Saturday could be 0.5 inches to 0.75 inches per hour, and possibly higher.

The NWS said the chance for damaging debris flows looks small as of Wednesday, though street flooding and minor flows are likely.

Storms so far this year have helped boost reservoir levels and have not caused major debris flows or flooding below burn areas, but did cause the county to clean out its 11 debris basins.

Residents can sign up here for Aware & Prepare emergency notifications from Santa Barbara County, and more county emergency information is available on the ReadySBC.org website.

