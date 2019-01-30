Pixel Tracker

Wednesday, January 30 , 2019, 9:45 pm | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Weather Advisory Issued for South Coast Areas for Friday Night Storm

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 30, 2019 | 6:32 p.m.

While the rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday was not predicted to cause problems in communities below recent burn areas, Santa Barbara County issued a Weather Advisory for the Thomas Fire, Sherpa Fire and Whittier Fire burn areas for a second storm expected to hit Friday night and Saturday. 

An evacuation warning or evacuation order may be issued to residents in those areas on Friday, the county said in an alert issued Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service forecast expects rain over the next week, with the heaviest downpours on Thursday and Saturday. 

Total rainfall from Wednesday and Thursday is expected to be 0.25 inches to 1 inch in Santa Barbara County, though higher amounts are possible with thunderstorms, according to the NWS.

There will be 6-12 hours of steady rain for Santa Barbara County and surrounding counties Friday night and Saturday, and that storm will likely drop more rain, 1.5 to 3 inches. 

"There is good potential for totals closer to around 5 inches up into the south-facing foothills, but iron that out as we get closer to Saturday," NWS officials wrote in the onlline forecast discussion Wednesday night. 

Peak rainfall rates Friday night and Saturday could be 0.5 inches to 0.75 inches per hour, and possibly higher. 

The NWS said the chance for damaging debris flows looks small as of Wednesday, though street flooding and minor flows are likely. 

Storms so far this year have helped boost reservoir levels and have not caused major debris flows or flooding below burn areas, but did cause the county to clean out its 11 debris basins

Residents can sign up here for Aware & Prepare emergency notifications from Santa Barbara County, and more county emergency information is available on the ReadySBC.org website

Click here for the latest Santa Barbara weather forecast

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 