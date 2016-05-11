Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 12:11 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

County-Wide High School Film Contest Demonstrates Water Wise Actions

By County of Santa Barbara Water Agency | May 11, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

The County of Santa Barbara Water Agency is pleased to announce the winners of the 2016 Water Wise High School Video Contest with 22 videos submitted from 10 different High Schools throughout the County. 

The contest, sponsored annually by the Water Agency in partnership with local water providers, asked participating students to create 30-second videos about water conservation. This year’s videos were centered on the theme,“Water Conservation in the Forecast.”

According to Fray Crease, manager of the Water Agency, “The students have produced creative and engaging messages that educate our community about the continued importance of water conservation.”

A student from Carpinteria High School won first place for her video, “Water Wise Rain or Shine.” Second place was awarded to “Despite the Rain” from a student at the same school. 

“The Water Detective” won third place from a student team at Santa Barbara High School. Honorable mention was given to “The Weatherman,” produced by a student team at Dunn School in Los Olivos.

The third place winner also earned the people’s choice award, which recognizes the video with the most likes on the contest’s Facebook page. All together, the 22 submitted videos attracted many views on Facebook, demonstrating how social media can deliver important conservation messages.

In addition to monetary awards for the winning schools, sector sponsors gave awards directly to the students. 

Specifically, the Ramada Santa Barbara issued the first place winner a $500 prize, True Nature awarded the second place winner a $250 gift card and Ewing Irrigation and Landscape Supply provided the third place team with gift cards worth $150.

National CineMedia supplied 10 movie tickets for the honorable mention winners, and All-Around Landscape Supply contributed a $500 gift card for the winners of people’s choice award.

The Water Agency and local water providers thank all the students who participated in this year’s contest, which included students from the following high schools: Bishop Garcia Diego, Cabrillo, Carpinteria, Dos Pueblos, Dunn, Laguna Blanca, Pioneer Valley, San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley.

On behalf of those students, the Water Agency also thanks the private sector sponsors for their generous support.

Any of the winning videos from this year’s contest or videos from previous years can be viewed at WaterWiseSB.org/hsvc.wwsb.

Let’s continue to be water wise and save together, Santa Barbara County!

— The Water Agency is a division of the County of Santa Barbara Department of Public Works.

 
