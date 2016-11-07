County’s Early Childhood Education Wins Silver Medal for Nutrition Program

The Santa Barbara County Education Office’s (SBCEO) Early Childhood Education Program earned a silver medal in the Child and Adult Care Food Program’s “Take Action Challenge.”

The silver medal is one of only two such medals presented to California agencies.

"I am very proud of this award and how it reflects our quality services to children,” said program director Trudy Adair-Verbais.

Four of SBCEO’s preschool centers — Santa Ynez Valley, Just For Kids, La Honda, and Young Learners — participated in the “Take Action Challenge,” sponsored by the Child and Adult Food Program (CACFP) in California.

The challenge was open to all Family Child Care Home and Center Sponsors of the Child Care Food Program in California who participate in the Child Care Food Program Roundtable.

CACFP provides nutritious meals and snacks to children and adults receiving child care, ensuring that young children in child care centers receive a nutritious meal and also learn good eating habits.

Contest participants earned points with demonstrations of children's gardens, gardening activities, nutrition-education activities, creating meals from items grown in the garden, taste-testing new/unfamiliar foods, physical activities, composting, recycling, field trips to a farm or farmers market, and professional development for staff members.

"This is such a tremendous honor, and I know it is the direct result of the incredible leadership and passion provided by the director, Trudy Adair-Verbais,” said County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone.

“This recognition speaks to the dedication, caring, skill, and professionalism of all involved,” he added. "They touch young lives and make a difference every day.”

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.