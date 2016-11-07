Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 3:28 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

County’s Early Childhood Education Wins Silver Medal for Nutrition Program

By David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | November 7, 2016 | 9:17 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Education Office’s (SBCEO) Early Childhood Education Program earned a silver medal in the Child and Adult Care Food Program’s “Take Action Challenge.”

The silver medal is one of only two such medals presented to California agencies.

"I am very proud of this award and how it reflects our quality services to children,” said program director Trudy Adair-Verbais.

Four of SBCEO’s preschool centers — Santa Ynez Valley, Just For Kids, La Honda, and Young Learners — participated in the “Take Action Challenge,” sponsored by the Child and Adult Food Program (CACFP) in California.

The challenge was open to all Family Child Care Home and Center Sponsors of the Child Care Food Program in California who participate in the Child Care Food Program Roundtable.

CACFP provides nutritious meals and snacks to children and adults receiving child care, ensuring that young children in child care centers receive a nutritious meal and also learn good eating habits.

Contest participants earned points with demonstrations of children's gardens, gardening activities, nutrition-education activities, creating meals from items grown in the garden, taste-testing new/unfamiliar foods, physical activities, composting, recycling, field trips to a farm or farmers market, and professional development for staff members. 

"This is such a tremendous honor, and I know it is the direct result of the incredible leadership and passion provided by the director, Trudy Adair-Verbais,” said County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone.

“This recognition speaks to the dedication, caring, skill, and professionalism of all involved,” he added. "They touch young lives and make a difference every day.”

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 