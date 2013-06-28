Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 9:55 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara County’s emPowerSBC Program Secures $5.2 Million in Funding

By Stacy Miller for emPower Santa Barbara County | June 28, 2013 | 10:19 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors this week accepted $5.2 million in external funding to support continuing the county’s emPower program.

The funding signals a big vote of confidence from two state agencies. The funding allows the program to continue to help homeowners overcome obstacles to implementing home energy efficiency while also supporting job growth in the local residential construction industry.

It also affords the opportunity to expand emPower’s service territory to San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties, an effort that all three counties are eager to continue to explore.

“I am thrilled that action by the Board of Supervisors allows our neighboring counties of Ventura and San Luis Obispo to become partners in our successful emPower program,” Second District Supervisor Janet Wolf said. “emPower is an innovative program that provides voluntary assistance to homeowners and an opportunity to access low interest loans for energy-saving upgrades to their home.”

This influx of funds is a result of the program’s history of successfully developing and delivering program services that help meet statewide energy-efficiency objectives and complement utility rebate programs. These services include financing, customer service, expert energy advice, outreach and education,and training to help local construction companies advance their skills and expand their business models.

Over the last 18 months, more than 3,000 interested individuals have engaged with program services. To date, emPower activities have led to energy-efficiency work being done in more than 200 homes, resulting in $1.7 million in project activity for participating contractors, $600,000 in loan activity for participating credit unions and a boost for the local economy. In addition, the emPower program has provided training opportunities for approximately 400 attendees from the building trades, boosting the number of skilled building performance assessment and retrofit professionals.

To continue and expand emPower services, the California Energy Commission has awarded the county $1.55 million (via sub award with Los Angeles County) and the California Public Utilities Commission (via contract with Southern California Gas) awarded $3.7 million.

“This new funding will ensure seamless continuation of the program and ongoing returns on the county’s initial investment of federal dollars,” program manager Angie Hacker said.

Click here for more information or to speak with a representative of emPowerSBC, or call 805.568.3566.

— Stacy Miller is a publicist representing emPowerSBC.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 