Countywide Head Start Program Earns High Marks in Compliance Review

Community Action Commission Head Start was recently evaluated by the federal government for compliance with the program’s national Performance Standards.

Every three years, Head Start programs undergo detailed fiscal scrutiny and standardized teacher observations.

The almost-unheard-of result?

CAC Head Start passed all 100 compliance ratings with flying colors. It’s a stunning outcome, even for a program that has 22 of its 24 countywide centers accredited by the National Association of Education for Young Children, the national hallmark of excellence in the field of Early Childhood Education.

CAC Children’s Services Program Director Mattie Gadsby praised the staff of the program, “who are experts at working with families with complex needs, including homelessness.”

CAC Executive Director Fran Forman said: “I knew we had a high quality program, but this is very affirming. I couldn’t be more proud of what CAC is doing to prepare children to succeed in kindergarten.”

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.