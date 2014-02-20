Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 12:28 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Countywide Student Mock Trial Competition to Begin Saturday

By Dave Bemis for the Santa Barbara County Education Office | February 20, 2014 | 2:07 p.m.

Eleven teams from eight public and private high schools throughout Santa Barbara County will compete in the 31st annual Mock Trial competition on Feb. 22 and March 1 at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

The competition is designed to provide an educational experience for high school students in key concepts of the law, the Constitution, and the American legal system. Students prepare their cases with the help of teacher advisors and attorneys who volunteer as coaches.

As the students prepare to portray each of the principal characters of the case in the courtroom, they develop not only knowledge of the law but also skills in public speaking, critical thinking and interpersonal interaction.

Participating schools this year are Cabrillo, Carpinteria, Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca, Pioneer Valley, San Marcos, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley high schools.

All 11 teams will present both prosecution and defense arguments in People v. Concha, a case developed by the Constitutional Rights Foundation for this year’s statewide competition. The case presents issues of second-degree murder and possession for sale of a controlled substance (amphetamine in the form of prescription Adderall). The pretrial issue centers on the Fourth Amendment protection against unlawful search and seizure.

After two rounds of competition this Saturday, four teams will advance to the semifinals and finals on the following Saturday, March 1. On both days, the first round of competition will begin at 9 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m. The public is welcome to observe.

The local winner will represent Santa Barbara County at the state Mock Trial competition March 21-23 in San Jose. The winner of the state contest will then compete for the national championship.

The Mock Trial competition is sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Education Office and the Constitutional Rights Foundation, a nonprofit organization devoted to helping youth become more informed, active and responsible citizens. The local coordinator is Josefina Martinez, a legal secretary in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Superior Court Judge Brian Hill, who has been involved with the Mock Trial competition for 10 years, is coordinating the efforts of the judges and lawyers who volunteer to serve as scorers and presiding judges hearing the case.

Judges for the first day of competition, in addition to Hill, will be Santa Barbara County Superior Court judges Thomas Anderle, Donna Geck, Patricia Kelly, Kay Kuns and retired judge George Eskin. Participating local attorneys will be Stephen Amerikaner, Justin Greene, Kathy Graham, Michael Hanley, Thomas Hinshaw, Susan McCollum and Danielle DeSmeth.

Anderle, Geck and Kuns, along with court Commissioner Pauline Maxwell, will judge the semifinals. Hill and Amerikaner will judge the finals.

— Dave Bemis is the communications director for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]oozhawk.com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 