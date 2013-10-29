Countywide Pavement Treatment Project to Begin Thursday

Santa Barbara County’s annual surface treatment project is scheduled to begin Thursday.

This approximately $2.3 million contract with Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. is part of the county’s Pavement Preservation Program, and will resurface about 42 lane miles of county-maintained roads.

Funding for the project is provided by $1.4 million of Measure A sales tax and approximately $900,000 of County General Fund designated for repair and maintenance of existing infrastructure.

“The county’s pavement preservation philosophy is to select the right treatment for the right pavement at the right time," Public Works Director Scott McGolpin said. "This strategy maximizes return on investment by customizing the treatment for each road to cost effectively extend its pavement life.”

This project includes a two-layer surface treatment: a scrub seal that fills cracks and voids in the pavement, and micro-surfacing on top of the scrub seal to provide a riding surface. Crews will start in the north county and work their way south. They plan to complete the project by mid-December, if weather allows.

Prior to working on each street, residents will be notified by a door hanger, and “No Parking” signs will be placed 48 hours prior to the street being resurfaced. Construction will occur Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. If driving in the area of construction, people are encouraged to use an alternate route when possible. Drivers should be aware of reduced speed zones and increased traffic control when driving through the construction sites.

Public Works officials thank local residents, pedestrians and the traveling public for their patience and cooperation during the construction of this project.