Pair Face Charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Two people were arrested Thursday on charges of assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an attack that occurred last month, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Ramon Garcia Jr., 28, was taken into custody at his Santa Barbara home on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, said Sgt. Chuck Strange.

Also arrested was his girlfriend, Veronica Sanchez, 30, who was identified as a suspect in the attack, Strange said. She was charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Strange said that the pair are linked to an attack on March 31, when officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of North H Street, near the Jack in the Box restaurant.

Officers checked the area on arrival but were unable to locate any of the subjects involved in the disturbance.

“It was later reported that two male juveniles and one female juvenile were assaulted by an adult male,” said Strange. “The unknown male used a wooden stick similar to a broom handle to strike the juvenile victims.”

An investigation led police to Garcia and Sanchez Thursday.

Garcia was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, with bail set at $100,000. Sanchez’s bail status was not released.

