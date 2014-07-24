Santa Barbara Couple Arrested on Drug, Child Endangerment Charges

Two people were arrested Wednesday after Santa Barbara police said they discovered methamphetamine and an assault weapon in the couple's Mesa home, all within reach of their 9-year-old son.

Armando Arrayga, 27, was arrested on charges of transportation and possession of methamphetamine for sale and child endangerment, and his wife, Jessica Jasmin Arrayga, 25, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

After reviewing the case, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office also filed a charge of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony against the couple, along with enhancements for possession of over 28.5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and for the commission of narcotics offenses within 1,000 feet of a school.

The two are married with a 9-year-old son and reside in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara narcotics detectives had been investigating the involvement of the Arraygas in the sale of methamphetamine and obtained search warrants on July 18 for their residence in the 300 block of Loma Alta Drive and their vehicle, Harwood said.

On July 23, detectives observed Armando Arrayga driving his wife and child in their car in the 400 block of West Junipero Street and contacted them.

Their vehicle was searched, and police said they found 5.2 grams of methamphetamine contained in eight small baggies.

A search warrant was also executed at their home, where police found an additional 133.5 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, a California compliant AR-15 rifle with two loaded 10-round magazines and more than $1,400 in cash, Harwood said.

"The drugs were located on top of a dresser in a room all three family members share and accessible to the Arraygas’ son," he said, adding that the methamphetamine, if ingested, could cause death.

The total value of the methamphetamine seized was estimated at $2,000.

Both people were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail amounts of $100,000.

At the time of their arrest, the Arraygas’ son was left in the care of a grandparent, and Harwood said Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services would be notified.

