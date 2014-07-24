Friday, June 15 , 2018, 6:21 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Couple Arrested on Drug, Child Endangerment Charges

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 24, 2014 | 5:49 p.m.

Two people were arrested Wednesday after Santa Barbara police said they discovered methamphetamine and an assault weapon in the couple's Mesa home, all within reach of their 9-year-old son.

Armando Arrayga
Armando Arrayga

Armando Arrayga, 27, was arrested on charges of transportation and possession of methamphetamine for sale and child endangerment, and his wife, Jessica Jasmin Arrayga, 25, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood of the Santa Barbara Police Department.

After reviewing the case, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office also filed a charge of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony against the couple, along with enhancements for possession of over 28.5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and for the commission of narcotics offenses within 1,000 feet of a school.

The two are married with a 9-year-old son and reside in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara narcotics detectives had been investigating the involvement of the Arraygas in the sale of methamphetamine and obtained search warrants on July 18 for their residence in the 300 block of Loma Alta Drive and their vehicle, Harwood said.

On July 23, detectives observed Armando Arrayga driving his wife and child in their car in the 400 block of West Junipero Street and contacted them. 

Their vehicle was searched, and police said they found 5.2 grams of methamphetamine contained in eight small baggies.

A search warrant was also executed at their home, where police found an additional 133.5 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, a California compliant AR-15 rifle with two loaded 10-round magazines and more than $1,400 in cash, Harwood said.

Jessica Jasmin Arrayga
Jessica Jasmin Arrayga

"The drugs were located on top of a dresser in a room all three family members share and accessible to the Arraygas’ son," he said, adding that the methamphetamine, if ingested, could cause death. 

The total value of the methamphetamine seized was estimated at $2,000.

Both people were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with bail amounts of $100,000. 

At the time of their arrest, the Arraygas’ son was left in the care of a grandparent, and Harwood said Santa Barbara County Child Welfare Services would be notified.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 