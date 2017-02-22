Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 9:34 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Couple Found Hiding Under Carpinteria House After Eluding Deputies

Jacob Sannicholas and Erica Rogers were arrested after being tracked down by a K-9 team on Padaro Lane

Discovery of an abandoned car on Padaro Lane in Carpinteria eventually led to the arrest Wednesday night of a man and a woman found hiding in the crawl space under a house. Click to view larger
Discovery of an abandoned car on Padaro Lane in Carpinteria eventually led to the arrest Wednesday night of a man and a woman found hiding in the crawl space under a house. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 22, 2017 | 11:43 p.m.

Despite eluding sheriff’s deputies for several hours, two people were arrested Wednesday night after they were found hiding under a house in Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began at about 5:30 p.m., when deputies spotted a vehicle on San Ysidro Lane in Montecito that had been reported driving recklessly by the Santa Barbara Police Department, according to Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The deputy followed the vehicle onto Highway 101, but abandoned the pursuit a short time later, due to public-safety concerns, because the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, Hoover said.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle, but a few minutes later, a resident on the 3600 block of Padaro Lane called 9-1-1 to report an abandoned car in her driveway.

“CHP officers responded and confirmed it was the same vehicle,” Hoover said. “Sheriff's deputies responded including two K-9 teams.”

After a lengthy search of the neighborhood and the beach, a K-9 team found a man and a woman hiding in the crawl space under a house.

They were identified as the suspected driver, Jacob Sannicholas, 30, residence unknown, and Erica Rogers, 23, of northern San Diego County, Hoover said.

Sannicholas was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of felony evading arrest, possession of drugs for sale and transportation of drugs for sale, Hoover said.

Rogers was charged with possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

