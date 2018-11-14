Wednesday, November 14 , 2018, 10:46 pm | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Couple Describe Rescue of Disabled Woman from Burning Apartment in Vandenberg Village

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department custody deputy and detective's daughter identified as rescuers

Maddison Henslin and Zachary Salce are credited with saving the life of a disabled woman. Click to view larger
Maddison Henslin and Zachary Salce are credited with saving the life of a disabled woman Tuesday night, pulling her from a burning apartment in Vandenberg Village. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 14, 2018 | 9:50 p.m.

The couple credited with saving the life of disabled woman trapped in a burning apartment in Vandenberg Village Tuesday night say they did what anyone else would have done.

Zachary Salce, a newly hired custody deputy for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, and his 21-year old girlfriend, Maddison Henslin, the daughter of a sheriff’s detective, rushed to the scene of an apartment fire Tuesday night and helped pull a woman out of the flames and smoke. 

On Wednesday, Salce and Henslin shrugged off the title of hero.

“I feel like I did yesterday when I woke up,” Salce said. “We did what anyone else would do in the same position.”

At approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday, the couple heard an alarm and eventually smelled smoke.

Their investigation pinpointed the source as a downstairs neighbor’s apartment on the 300 block of Burton Mesa Boulevard, where the couple had lived for four months. 

Salce knocked on the door and heard a woman screaming for help. After ruling out windows — one felt hot to the touch — as a way to get inside the burning apartment, Salce said he kicked down the locked door. 

Smoke filled the apartment so Salce and Henslin crawled on the floor, taking advantage of a small gap without smoke.

“All we could see was her feet,” said Salce, the 25-year-old son of a Five Cities Fire Authority battalion chief.

“There was almost zero visibility,” he added. 

The pair got the woman to safety outside, but she initially was unresponsive, Salce said. She eventually regained consciousness once free from the smoke.

At approximately the same time, Santa Barbara County firefighters arrived on scene and determined no one else was inside the apartment. 

In a unique twist, a smartphone app alerted the rescued woman's husband to the fire, prompting him to report the blaze from his work in Santa Barbara, firefighters said.

The fire was contained to the one room in the apartment and the cause remained under investigation. 

"Santa Barbara County Fire would like to commend those two individuals who took that extra step and rescued that disabled woman from the smoke that was filling her apartment," said Mike Eliason, a county Fire Department spokesman.

Salce and Henslin, who moved to the apartment complex four months ago after growing up southern San Luis Obispo County, said they did not know the woman they rescued. 

A day after the rescue, the pair expressed relief that the woman, who is in her 60s and was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center for treatment for treatment of minor injuries, was alive.

Despite little sleep, Salce and Henslin said they kept their regular schedule on Wednesday — he’s attending the custody deputy academy at Allan Hancock College while she works for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

“I am happy that we were in the right place at the right time and were able to do what we could to help," he said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 