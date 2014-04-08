Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:51 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Couple Reaping the Benefits of Driving on Sunshine

By Jefferson Litten for the Community Environmental Council | April 8, 2014 | 12:38 p.m.

From his parents, Gilbert Robledo inherited the ethic of living with a small footprint. In their Santa Barbara Mesa backyard, Robledo’s parents planted a large garden and a small fruit orchard so they would no longer have to buy fruits and vegetables shipped from hundreds of miles away. Robledo fondly remembers childhood meals cooked with homegrown vegetables.

Robledo and his wife, Joy, have since inherited the home and continue to manage it sustainably. They still tend the garden and fruit trees, maintain three compost bins, run an energy-efficient home and consider the environment in all of their decisions.

Adding solar panels to the home naturally appealed to the the couple’s environmental mindset, but when they first looked at solar they found it too pricey. Several years later, when the Robledos heard about discounted pricing through the Community Environmental Council’s Solarize Santa Barbara program, the timing and the price were finally right.

Gilbert Robledo had recently seen an intriguing video about a New Jersey gentlemen who was “driving on sunshine” — powering his electric vehicle with electricity from solar panels on his home — so when they met with their solar consultant, the Robledos designed a system capable of powering both their home and an electric vehicle.   

The Robledos have now been driving on sunshine for over three years, and they couldn’t be happier with their decision. The all-electric Nissan Leaf meets virtually all of their transportation needs; Joy often commutes to Ventura, where she charges the Leaf at one of the many public charging stations. The Robledos still keep their trusty gas-powered pickup truck, mostly so that Gilbert can move large loads as a volunteer for the Foodbank and Veterans for Peace. However, Gilbert notes that before their Nissan Leaf, they would spend more than $100 filling up the car a couple of times a month.

“But now we just fill up the truck once every four or five months,” he said.

Through smart planning, efficiency and conservation, the Robledos have been able to maximize the benefits that their modestly sized 2.4 kW solar array provides. The Robledos’ home features highly efficient Energy Star appliances, and they work to turn off unnecessary lights. Gilbert and Joy switched their billing structure to a time-of-use rate, and now they charge their Leaf from 3 to 6 a.m., when energy is steeply discounted by the utilities. Through all these measures, the Robledos’ annual electrical bill is just $200, an astonishingly low number when you consider that that figure includes the family’s transportation fuel expense.

Gilbert and Joy couldn’t be happier with their decision to start driving on sunshine.

“We are saving lots of money and we made a decision that really impacts the environment positively," Gilbert said. "I hope my grandchildren will be able to reap the benefits of our decision to go solar.”

— Jefferson Litten is the Solarize Santa Barbara program coordinator for the Community Environmental Council.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 