Course Focuses on Helping Military Children Through School Transitions

Parents, professionals and interested adults in Buellton are invited to participate in a free two-day interactive course through the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC).

The course — Supporting Military Children through School Transitions: Foundations™ — creates an environment for education, installation and community professionals to have access to professional networks, technologies, resources and support systems available to military and veteran-connected youth.

Anyone concerned about the welfare of military kids is invited to enroll in the face-to-face course, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 at Santa Ynez Valley Marriott, 555 McMurray Road, Buellton. Participants also are eligible to earn continuing education units. The course is sponsored by the U.S. Air Force.

The course helps professionals stay up to date on the dynamic and diverse K-12 school experience that impacts transitioning students. Some of the modules addressed include: military lifestyle and culture, school transition perspectives, and identifying local transition challenges.

MCEC is an accredited Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training. MCEC is also a National Board for Certified Counselors Approved Continuing Education provider (ACEP™) and may offer NBCC-approved clock hours for events that meet NBCC requirements.

— Erica Lynch for Military Child Education Coalition.