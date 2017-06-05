Court Case Continued For Alleged DUI Driver In Orcutt Rollover Crash That Killed 2 Women

The man charged with murder after an alleged drunken driving crash in Orcutt that killed two women made a brief court appearance Monday.

Cameron Oliver, 25, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Monday morning in front of Judge James Voysey and the case was continued to July 17.

Oliver previously pleaded not guilty to two murder charges and driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding .08 percent causing bodily injury to a third passenger.

The defendant was driving a vehicle at high speed with three passengers on Highway 135 north of Lakeview Road when it veered off the roadway, crashed through a fence, struck a concrete bench, and overturned onto Orcutt Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Leann Stauffer and Tricia Jensen, both 37 and from Santa Maria, were fatally injured in the Feb. 6 crash.

A third passenger, Brian Freeborn, 38, of Santa Maria, was also injured.

Oliver also faces several special allegations that he had a blood alcohol content above .15 percent, drove at least 30 mph above the speed limit, and has been convicted of a prior DUI offense.

According to the criminal complaint, Oliver allegedly had a blood-alcohol content that exceeded .19 percent, and was driving more than 125 mph at the time of the crash.

Defense attorney Addison Steele represented Oliver while Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens represented the prosecution team for Monday’s hearing.

Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins is taking over the case which had been handled by prosecutor Stephanie Savrnoch.

When the case returns to court, both sides expect to set a date for the preliminary hearing, Steele said.

Oliver has a prior conviction for drunken driving from San Diego County and was on probation for a domestic violence incident at the time of his arrest in this case.

