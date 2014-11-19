Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:08 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Court Dismisses Lawsuit Against City of Santa Barbara Over Police Press Conference

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 19, 2014 | 7:38 p.m.

A Santa Barbara court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by 10 people against the City of Santa Barbara and its Police Department for allegedly unfairly smearing their names during a gang-related press conference last year.

The slander and libel suit was dismissed Tuesday, adhering to a city-made motion that the Santa Barbara Police Department, police public information officer Sgt. Riley Harwood and Police Chief Cam Sanchez were exercising First Amendment freedom of speech rights during a news conference touting the department's gang-suppression efforts last November.

Police hosted the media event to highlight successes of “Operation Falling Dawn,” which resulted in 68 arrests — a majority of which police said were gang members or associates.

Authorities said those arrested were responsible for 322 offenses, more than half of them felonies.

Whittier-based attorney James Segall-Gutierrez filed the complaint in August 2013, listing 10 people and accusing the city and Police Department of negligence, slander and libel.

Late Wednesday, the city announced that the Santa Barbara County Superior Court had granted the city’s Anti-SLAPP motion, dismissing a lawsuit brought by Joseph Castaneda and nine other individual plaintiffs.  

An Anti-SLAPP motion, which stands for Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, allows the court to dismiss a suit in early states if the complaint centers on a defendant exercising First Amendment rights.

“In this regard, the court recognized that ‘criminal gang activity and police operations to suppress criminal gang activity are matters in which the public is interested,'" the city stated in its announcement.

The dismissal without leave to amend awards the city its attorney fees.

City Attorney Ariel Calonne could not be reached for comment late Wednesday, but he previously told Noozhawk the lawsuit was too broad and needed to include more information about exactly what the city or police had done wrong.

Segall-Gutierrez did not respond to multiple requests for comment, either.

The complaint alleged the press conference was an attempt to support the need for a gang injunction, and that injunction was denied by a judge in part because the criteria for gang-related activity was not specific enough.

Plaintiffs listed in the suit are Joseph Castaneda, David Andres Castro, Marci Andrea Estrada, Adriana Marisol Guerrero, Jessica Aguirre Perez and Sergio Sanchez, who previously filed suit in January; and Jason Hernandez, Ruben Rodriguez, Albert Sanchez and Junior Frank Drew.

