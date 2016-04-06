Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 12:36 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Court Hearing Continued for Suspect in UC Santa Barbara Gang-Rape Case

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | April 6, 2016 | 6:24 p.m.
Daniel Jiang Chen
Daniel Jiang Chen

A hearing for a former UC Santa Barbara student suspected of being involved in a gang rape on the university campus two years ago was postponed until next month on Wednesday by a Superior Court judge in Santa Barbara.

Daniel Jiang Chen, 21, of San Ramon is charged with two separate counts of forcible rape while acting in concert with others, as well as special allegations for torture and inflicting great bodily injury during a sexual assault of the victim, a female UCSB student who was severely beaten and sexually assaulted on Feb. 23, 2014.

Chen pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held in County Jail without bail.

Judge Pauline Maxwell denied a motion by Chen’s attorney, Adam Pearlman, to set bail at $1.25 million at a recent hearing.

Pearlman and Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Ladinig agreed to postpone the hearing to set a preliminary hearing until May 4.

Chen’s appearance was delayed Wednesday morning because he has a court order allowing him to wear street clothes – a button-up shirt and slacks – instead of a jail custody shirt and pants in the courtroom, and sheriff’s staff forgot the clothing when Chen was transported to court, Pearlman said.

Chen was arrested Feb. 10 after DNA evidence from the crime scene linked him to the attack, according to the UCSB Police Department.

He attended UCSB between September 2012 and December 2013, according to police. 

“In an unrelated felony arrest in Alameda County, January 2016, DNA evidence from the Feb. 23, 2014, assault was linked to Daniel Jiang Chen through a DNA match in the CODIS (FBI’s Combined Index System) data base,” police said at the time of Chen’s arrest.

Pearlman has said Chen has a pending drug-possession case in Northern California.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

