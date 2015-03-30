Friday, April 6 , 2018, 1:36 pm | Mostly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Court-Martial Set at Vandenberg for Driver in Fatal Crash

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | March 30, 2015 | 5:57 p.m.

An enlisted airman will face a general court-martial at Vandenberg Air Force Base in June on involuntary manslaughter and two other charges stemming from a crash that killed a colleague last summer.

Senior Airman Donald Cox, who works at the 614th Air Operations Center at Vandenberg,  has been charged in connection with the July 13 crash that killed Nicholas DiBona, 21, of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.

DiBona was one of two passengers in the car driven by Cox when the vehicle overturned off Highway 1 near Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

Cox and the second passenger, John C. Rivera, 22, both of Lompoc, suffered moderate injuries in the wreck that occurred at 4:22 p.m.

In addition to Article 119 or involuntary manslaughter, Cox has been charged with Article 111 or reckless driving with injury, and Article 134 or offenses under the Assimilated Crimes Act, according to the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s Corps docket.

The act makes state law applicable to conduct occurring on land reserved or acquired by the federal government for instances when a crime is not punishable under federal law.

The charge is for the allegation that Cox violated a California Vehicle Code section by participating in a speed contest.

The projected trial date is June 22 and is expected to end June 27, according to the Air Force prosecutors. 

A general court-martial is for the most serious offenses, and typically comes after an Article 32 hearing, which has been likened to a civilian court's preliminary hearing or a grand-jury indictment.

Vandenberg public affairs representatives said the Article 32 hearing occurred Feb. 6.

The California Highway Patrol said Cox’s 2006 Subaru was traveling southbound on the highway at a high rate of speed when it drifted off the right side of the road and down an embankment.

DiBona, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was declared dead at the scene.

The Air Force is handling prosecution after requesting jurisdiction from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The public highway is on base property with right-of-way easements allowing civilians to travel between the Lompoc and Santa Maria valleys.

After meeting with those involved and consulting with the victim’s family, a joint decision was made last fall for the Air Force to proceed with prosecution.

Meanwhile, a summer trial date has been schedule for another airman facing a charge of homicide by vehicle in New Mexico following a July 13 crash that killed an airman from Santa Maria. 

Tylan Bolden, 20, was driving at a high speed just before the crash. Andrew Padilla, 22, was ejected from the car and died of his injuries.

Both were enlisted airmen stationed at Cannon Air Force Base outside Clovis in eastern New Mexico.

A grand jury indicted Bolden last fall, and the case is being prosecuted through the civilian justice system. 

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Aug. 3 and will be followed by the trial in Clovis District Court.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 