Court of Champions Announces 2019 Induction Class

By Curt Pickering, Santa Barbara Court of Champions | January 2, 2019 | 1:40 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Basketball Court of Champions announced its Class of 2019.

The inductees are Ron Anderson, Tom Byron, Mort Hill, Shirley Zion Otto and Doug Rex.

The Court of Champions was started by local basketball coach Curt Pickering as a way to recognize people who have made significant contributions to the game of basketball in the community and beyond.

Ron Anderson, a 6-foot-7 forward who played his first two college seasons at Santa Barbara City College, continued his playing career at Fresno State, helping lead his Bulldog squad to the NIT finals. He followed that by carving out a 10-year career in the NBA. He also starred in the French professional "A" league until retiring in 2010 at the age of 52.

Tom Byron was the head basketball coach and athletic director at Westmont College. His life and career was shortened by cancer during the 1971-72 season. The day after he died, at the age of 43, his Warrior squad dedicated the game to him and proceeded to upset 14th-ranked university of Hawai’i, a NCAA Division 1 program. the Tom Byron Classic tournament is held annually to honor his dedicated life and career.

Mort Hill played his collegiate ball for the Santa Barbara State College Roadrunners (now UCSB) and was the school’s first player to play in the NBA, handling guard duties for the Syracuse Nationals in 1946-47. During his four years at Santa Barbara State, 1939-43, he helped lead his team to the 32 team NAIA National Tournament, advancing to the semi-finals.

Shirley Zion Otto has been a resident of Santa Barbara since 1964. She was franchise owner of the Santa Barbara Islanders for the 1989-90 season. The Continental Basketball Association team broke many team records that still stand today. The CBA existed for more than 70 years.

The Islanders won a record 37 games during it's initial expansion campaign; most points per game: 123.7, most total points: 8,671 and sent 10 roster players up to NBA rosters. Shirley has also supported basketball programs at all levels in the community.

Doug Rex was a superior post player for the UCSB Gauchos from 1968 to 1972. He was team captain and MVP each of his four years, while also being selected first team each of his final three years in the Pacific Coast Athletic Association.

The Alemany High School product still ranks as an all-time Gaucho top 10 leader in both offensive and defensive categories. He was drafted by the Houston Rockets in 1972 but chose to serve as assistant coach for the Gauchos for several years.

