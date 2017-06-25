Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 8:19 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Basketball

Court of Champions Recognizes Contributions to Basketball by Individuals With Local Ties

The Santa Barbara Court of Champions program featured, from left, Mike McGrew, Lucius Davis, Kristin Knapp-Cole, Josh Merrill, John Moore, Alan Williams, Bill Odell, Ron Mulder, Lisa Willett-Fry, Kayte Christensen, George Terzian, Phil Sherman and Curt Pickering. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Court of Champions program featured, from left, Mike McGrew, Lucius Davis, Kristin Knapp-Cole, Josh Merrill, John Moore, Alan Williams, Bill Odell, Ron Mulder, Lisa Willett-Fry, Kayte Christensen, George Terzian, Phil Sherman and Curt Pickering. (Courtesy photo)
By Curt Pickering, Santa Barbara Court of Champions | June 25, 2017 | 2:53 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Basketball Court of Champions recently recognized 11 Outstanding Contributors at its annual banquet at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.
 
Retired Santa Barbara Police Officer Mike McGrew was the guest speaker. He shared several stories of his life in Santa Barbara and coping with the loss of his son to cancer as well as his battle with the disease.

Emcee John Moore, the long-time men's basketball coach at Westmont College, eloquently interviewed each of the inductees, allowing those in attendance to learn about their past and present life experiences.
 
Kristin Knapp Cole, a graduate of Santa Barbara High School, traveled from Arlington, Texas, where she is Associate Head Basketball Coach at U-T Arlington.  Cole talked about her love for the game and her players and how important it is to demonstrate that care to each individual that she teaches.
 
George Terzian, a graduate of Westmont College, shared how his wife was very instrumental in his coaching career at Pasadena City College, opening their home to players of diverse backgrounds.
 
Phil Sherman, the longtime girls basketball coach and history teacher at Dos Pueblos High, entertained with humorous stories about former players he coached, including Shantay Legans who is now head men's basketball coach at Eastern Washington University.
 
Bill Odell, a graduate of Westmont College and a former assistant coach at Santa Barbara High, discussed his present life of retirement. He volunteers teaching Adult Ed, after an illustrious career coaching at Los Angeles area high schools and coaching basketball and serving as the athletic director at Azusa Pacific University.

Kayte Christensen, former player at UCSB and in the WNBA and now the Sacramento Kings courtside reporter, talked about her days as a Gaucho and learning the game from legendary coach Mark French.
 
Josh Merrill, former UCSB and Santa Barbara Breaker professional player, enlightened the crowd about his former coach Jerry Pimm, who once told Merrill not to take a 3-point shot as he released and buried the attempt — Pimm saying, "No, no, no," but quickly changing his response to "Ok, OK" once the ball went thru the net.
 
Ron Mulder, longtime athletic director and basketball coach at Westmont College, talked about the great influence his parents had on his life and his love for the game.
 
Alan Williams, a UCSB graduate and now a member of the Phoenix Suns of the NBA, echoed Mulder's sentiments, giving great praise for his parents and the encouragement they always bestowed on him as a youngster and presently.
 
Lisa Willett-Fry, a graduate of Santa Barbara High and UCSB, talked about her invaluable time as a Don and a Gaucho basketball player and now applies these experiences as a high school teacher in Northern California.
 
Lucius Davis, former player for UCSB, not only shared some basketball stories,  he entertained and cooed the audience with his singing of several love ballads after John Moore mentioned Davis singing the national anthem at a Gaucho game several years ago.
 
The Court of Champions has now inducted 63 Outstanding Individuals who have blessed this community with their contributions to the game of basketball. 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 