Court of Champions Recognizes Contributions to Basketball by Individuals With Local Ties

Basketball

The Santa Barbara Basketball Court of Champions recently recognized 11 Outstanding Contributors at its annual banquet at the Cabrillo Arts Pavilion.



Retired Santa Barbara Police Officer Mike McGrew was the guest speaker. He shared several stories of his life in Santa Barbara and coping with the loss of his son to cancer as well as his battle with the disease.

Emcee John Moore, the long-time men's basketball coach at Westmont College, eloquently interviewed each of the inductees, allowing those in attendance to learn about their past and present life experiences.



Kristin Knapp Cole, a graduate of Santa Barbara High School, traveled from Arlington, Texas, where she is Associate Head Basketball Coach at U-T Arlington. Cole talked about her love for the game and her players and how important it is to demonstrate that care to each individual that she teaches.



George Terzian, a graduate of Westmont College, shared how his wife was very instrumental in his coaching career at Pasadena City College, opening their home to players of diverse backgrounds.



Phil Sherman, the longtime girls basketball coach and history teacher at Dos Pueblos High, entertained with humorous stories about former players he coached, including Shantay Legans who is now head men's basketball coach at Eastern Washington University.



Bill Odell, a graduate of Westmont College and a former assistant coach at Santa Barbara High, discussed his present life of retirement. He volunteers teaching Adult Ed, after an illustrious career coaching at Los Angeles area high schools and coaching basketball and serving as the athletic director at Azusa Pacific University.

Kayte Christensen, former player at UCSB and in the WNBA and now the Sacramento Kings courtside reporter, talked about her days as a Gaucho and learning the game from legendary coach Mark French.



Josh Merrill, former UCSB and Santa Barbara Breaker professional player, enlightened the crowd about his former coach Jerry Pimm, who once told Merrill not to take a 3-point shot as he released and buried the attempt — Pimm saying, "No, no, no," but quickly changing his response to "Ok, OK" once the ball went thru the net.



Ron Mulder, longtime athletic director and basketball coach at Westmont College, talked about the great influence his parents had on his life and his love for the game.



Alan Williams, a UCSB graduate and now a member of the Phoenix Suns of the NBA, echoed Mulder's sentiments, giving great praise for his parents and the encouragement they always bestowed on him as a youngster and presently.



Lisa Willett-Fry, a graduate of Santa Barbara High and UCSB, talked about her invaluable time as a Don and a Gaucho basketball player and now applies these experiences as a high school teacher in Northern California.



Lucius Davis, former player for UCSB, not only shared some basketball stories, he entertained and cooed the audience with his singing of several love ballads after John Moore mentioned Davis singing the national anthem at a Gaucho game several years ago.



The Court of Champions has now inducted 63 Outstanding Individuals who have blessed this community with their contributions to the game of basketball.