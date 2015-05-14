Monday, June 18 , 2018, 11:59 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Court of Champions to Award Scholarships at Sunday’s Silent Auction

By Ana Mezic, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | May 14, 2015 | 2:48 p.m.

One local female and one male basketball player will be chosen to receive a college scholarship at the Santa Barbara Court of Champions Silent Auction this weekend. 

The event was created to raise revenue for the Court of Champions College Scholarship Fund, providing financial aid to local boys and girls who desire to continue their education at the collegiate level.

Silent auction items will be displayed at both the High School Basketball Senior Showcase on May 30 at Westmont College's Murchison Gym and the Court of Champions 2015 Induction Ceremony Event on May 31 at The Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort. All proceeds raised by the silent auction will go toward the Court of Champions College Scholarship Fund.

Barbara and Victor Bartolome are coordinating the Silent Auction. Victor Bartolome, who played for the Santa Barbara Dons and the Golden State Warriors of the NBA, was inducted into the Court of Champions in 2014. His wife, Barbara, has been enthusiastically involved with various charities and fundraisers to benefit the community and beyond for 30 years.

The Court of Champions is accepting cash donations as well as items to be sold at the Silent Auction. For further details or to donate an item, service, gift certificate or sports memorabilia to be sold as part of this year's Silent Auction, call 805.451.8646.

“The Santa Barbara Basketball Court of Champions was established to recognize and honor individuals from our Santa Barbara Community who have achieved and/or made significant contributions to the Game of Basketball,” according to a press release sent out by the Court of Champions.

There is an unlimited variety of contributors — coaches, players, administrators, community mentors, entertainers, medical personnel, financial supporters, team owners, management, media/journalists and public speakers — who have served as the grass roots for Santa Barbara basketball over many decades.

Support for the Court of Champions is provided through an infrastructure of  clinics, camps, all star games, motivational workshops and college scholarship funds.

