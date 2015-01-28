Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:55 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Court Schedules April Trial for Santa Barbara District Elections Case

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | January 28, 2015 | 5:12 p.m.

The question of whether Santa Barbara has violated the California Voting Rights Act by holding at-large City Council elections is scheduled to be heard by a Superior Court judge in April.

Judge Donna Geck set an April 6 trial date for the case, which was brought by several Latino registered city voters who allege the at-large system dilutes their votes.

The lawsuit, filed by attorney Barry Cappello, points to the lack of Latino representation on the City Council despite that fact that 38 percent of the city’s population is Latino or Hispanic.

The two sides have had case management conferences for months, and Cappello said the April trial date seems firm.  

Council members decided to put the issue on the November 2015 ballot, asking voters whether they support an election voting system with six council districts and one at-large mayor. If voters support district elections, they would take effect for the November 2017 election.

Plaintiffs want a nonjury trial soon so they can get a judgment before the city’s next at-large election in November. The five named plaintiffs are Frank Banales, Sebastian Aldana Jr., Jacqueline Inda, Cruzito Herrera Cruz and Benjamin Cheverez. 

The City of Santa Barbara filed a general denial in October, denying all allegations of the complaint, and recently hired brought on special counsel to serve as co-counsel for this case. Marguerite Leoni of Nielsen Merksama Parrinello Gross & Leoni specializes in civil litigation related to elections, redistricting and voting rights law.

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 