Court Strikes a Blow to Lawsuit Challenging School District’s Implicit Bias Training

A judge denies a motion for a preliminary injunction filed by Fair Education Santa Barbara, which says the battle is just beginning

A 10-page court opinion has shot down a challenge to the implicit bias training provided by the Santa Barbara Unified School District and Just Communities Central Coast.

Wednesday's ruling from the U.S. District Court Central District California in Los Angeles stated that Fair Education Santa Barbara did not have legal standing to assert its claims of intentional discrimination on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion and sex.

In addition, U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Wilson denied Fair Education’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would have invalidated the school district's contract with Just Communities and ordered the training halted.

“Our district is committed to a belief that all students have the capacity and desire to learn, which is made better in an environment where students feel safe, welcome and included,” Cary Matsuoka, superintendent of the Santa Barbara Unified School District, wrote in a statement. “The federal court’s decisive decision affirms our ability to provide opportunities for staff and students to learn about ways to minimize discrimination and prejudice in all its forms.”

Just Communities Central Coast is a nonprofit organization that has partnered with the school district for several years to provide customized training, professional development and facilitation around issues of diversity, inclusion and equity. The district and the organization have three MOUs that call for training in the following areas: equity and cultural proficiency, implicit bias training, and English learner and parent engagement.

The cost of the combined contracts is $301,605. Since 2013, the district has paid Just Communities more than $1 million to provide various trainings.

The group's Institute for Equity in Education program is a 4½-day residential workshop for educators. The training is designed to help teachers, counselors, administrators, parents and other school and district staff increase their understanding of how race, socioeconomic class, and individual and systemwide bias affect the learning environment.

The training aims to provide educators with skills, tools and resources to teach students from all backgrounds. The program focuses on four Rs: relationships, relevance, rigor, and racial and economic injustice. With racial and economic justice, the curriculum "helps educators explore the history and legacy of racism in the U.S. education system and its impact on teaching and learning."

But Fair Education Santa Barbara claims the curriculum is racist. It says it's a radical, discriminatory and illegal curriculum that violates various anti-discrimination laws.

"Litigation is like a 12-round boxing match," the group's attorney, Erik Early, said in a statement. "These are long fights, and this is just the first of many battles. As any boxing fan knows, the fighter who wins the first round often loses the entire fight. Yesterday’s ruling, which was purely on technical issues, is just a temporary setback."

Early said the court ruled on the technical issue of “standing” and is requiring that Fair Education Santa Barbara provide more identifying information "about the people being harmed by Just Communities’ discriminatory indoctrination programming."

He also said the question of whether such training should be put out to bid — instead of the district directly entering a contract with Just Communities — will be heard by the court eventually.

"All told, the fight has just begun and continues while these preliminary pleading issues are resolved," Early said.

Fair Education has until April 8 to file an amended complaint describing how the training is impacting students, teachers and parents, or the case will be dismissed.

"Of course we will be amending our complaint and moving forward with this important litigation against discrimination and anti-American teachings in our schools," said Greg Gandrud, the founder of the organization.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.