Advice

Training for persons interested in becoming docents at the national historic landmark Santa Barbara County Courthouse will begin in early January, 2016.

The training sessions go through mid-March.

This is an opportunity to learn about the history and architecture of this special building and share the information with its many visitors.

For an information sheet and schedule, please call Jan Hawkins at 805.967.5046.

— Kay Stevens is the publicity chair for the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.