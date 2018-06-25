Monday, June 25 , 2018, 6:37 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Courthouse Legacy Foundation Supporters Spend ‘An Evening Under the Grand Arch’

Intimate gathering raises $100,000 toward the restoration of the historic Santa Barbara landmark

Rodney Baker, left, Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation board president Jan Ferrell and Robert Ooley welcome guests to “An Evening Under the Grand Arch” hosted by the foundation to raise funds for the restoration project.

Rodney Baker, left, Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation board president Jan Ferrell and Robert Ooley welcome guests to "An Evening Under the Grand Arch" hosted by the foundation to raise funds for the restoration project. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

< 3615 > of 10
The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation’s “An Evening Under the Grand Arch” raised $100,000 toward the restoration project.

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation's "An Evening Under the Grand Arch" raised $100,000 toward the restoration project. (Courthouse Legacy Foundation photo)

< 3616 > of 10
Nyna Mahan, left, Jason Honeyman and Trea Phinney Deprima.

Nyna Mahan, left, Jason Honeyman and Trea Phinney Deprima. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

< 3617 > of 10
Catherine Remak, left, and Loretta Redd.

Catherine Remak, left, and Loretta Redd. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

< 3618 > of 10
Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams, left, Christine Chambers and Mike Elwellen.

Santa Barbara County First District Supervisor Das Williams, left, Christine Chambers and Mike Elwellen. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

< 3619 > of 10
Courthouse Legacy Foundation board trustee Angelique Davis with husband Erik.

Courthouse Legacy Foundation board trustee Angelique Davis with husband Erik. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

< 3620 > of 10
Amy and Shelby Sim.

Amy and Shelby Sim. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

< 3621 > of 10
Lisa Faitell and Jed Hirsch enjoy the guided tour of the Bisno Schall Clock Gallery.

Lisa Faitell and Jed Hirsch enjoy the guided tour of the Bisno Schall Clock Gallery. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

< 3622 > of 10
Guests mingle during “An Evening Under the Grand Arch.”

Guests mingle during "An Evening Under the Grand Arch." (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

< 3623 > of 10
Isabella Madarang, left, board trustee Ed Lenvik and Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo.

Isabella Madarang, left, board trustee Ed Lenvik and Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

< 3624 > of 10
 
By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | June 25, 2018 | 1:40 p.m.

Supporters of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation gathered for “An Evening Under the Grand Arch,” an intimate gathering to raise funds for the restoration of the grand arch facing Anacapa Street.

The nonprofit organization hit a milestone by raising $100,000 toward the $300,000 goal required to complete the restoration of the historic landmark.

Established in 2004, the Courthouse Legacy Foundation, remains dedicated to the conservation, preservation and restoration of the beloved courthouse. It is run by an all-volunteer board whose year-round efforts raise funds to ensure that the courthouse’s legacy and historic significance remain.

“The County of Santa Barbara owns the courthouse, but is only able to finance basic upkeep,” board of trustees president Jan Ferrell said. “All the restoration work that needs to be done on the building is paid for by the money raised by the Courthouse Legacy Foundation.”

Shortly before sunset, attendees were greeted by volunteers from the CLF board under the elegant arch on the main level of the courthouse.

Inside the foyer, scented candles, floral arrangements centered on decorative tables, and melodies from a classical string quartet enhanced the mood of the evening.

Sixty-plus guests were seated at tables and benches, while others mingled to enjoy an abundance of libations and hor d'oeuvres.

Exclusive access to the El Mirador observation deck of the clock tower was granted at sunset with guided tours from docents. The tours included the Bisno Schall Clock Gallery installed in 1929 and still operating today. The 60-foot mural depicting the history of timekeeping was one of the many perks available to guests.

Designated as a national historic landmark in 2005, the still-functioning courthouse and community center is a scenic treasure in the community that hosts thousands of visitors annually.

An influx of foot traffic coupled with the natural decay of the building requires the infrastructure, such as the Grand Arch — which spans the passageway between Anacapa Street and the Sunken Garden — to undergo structural evaluations, repairs and alterations.

Courthouse Legacy Foundation
The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation’s “An Evening Under the Grand Arch” raised $100,000 toward the restoration project. (Courthouse Legacy Foundation photo)

“Twenty years ago, a white coating that was sprayed on the arch in the hopes of protecting it had the opposite effect,” Ferrell said. “Water is trapped in the sandstone, which is making it deteriorate from the inside. The mortar joints are cracked and failing, and major portions of the large stones at the bottom section need to be replaced.”

Restoration work done to the historic landmark is no small feat, and the foundation takes great care to commission specialists and masons in the field of historic preservation.

“After the white coating is removed, we will then hire local masonries to repair the mortar and stones,” Ferrell said. “We want people to enjoy this courthouse and to cherish it as much as we do.”

The project already is underway thanks to gifts from the Outhwaite Foundation, the Pearl Chase Society, the Santa Barbara Foundation, the County of Santa Barbara, the Docent Council, the National Trust for Historic Preservation as well as several community donors.

CLF now is seeking the help of the entire community to achieve its remaining fundraising goal to complete the restoration of the Grand Arch. Click here for more information, and save the date for the Viva La Fiesta! ninth annual Fiesta Party on Aug. 3.

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 