Courtney Davis Appointed Vice President of Page Youth Center

The Page Youth Center is proud to announce the appointment of Courtney Davis, attorney at law for Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, to the position of vice president of the Page Youth Center.

Davis, who is in her third year of board directorship at PYC, has distinguished herself with her fine record of service and fundraising for the center.

As a member of the Executive Committee of the Page Youth Center, she will work with President Gary Caesar and Executive Director Bob Yost to ensure a sustainable future for the Page Youth as it continues to serve approximately 3,000 children a year with its mission of building character through youth sports.

As an associate at Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, Davis represents public and private sector clients in the water industry. Her practice covers a broad range of water issues, including water rights permitting, regulatory compliance and basin management planning.

The Page Youth Center board of directors and participating families are delighted to have this dynamic woman helping to lead the way for an even brighter future for our local children.

— Wana Dowell is the director of development for the Page Youth Center.